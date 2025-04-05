MG M9 Limousine to launch in April 2025: What you can expect from the luxury MPV

The MG M9 is all set to be launched in India after a showcase at the Auto Expo 2025. The luxury electric MPV is expected to be launched in April 2025 alongside the Cyberster electric roadster. JSW MG Motor India has already commenced bookings for the M9 and will sell the MPV through its new premium retail channel, MG Select. With the MG M9, the brand aims to compete in the luxury MPV segment against the likes of the Kia Carnival . With the launch right around the corner, we break down everything that the MG M9 has to offer:

1 MG M9: Design The MG M9 is a typical modern MPV with automatic sliding doors, which provide easy access to the second and third rows. The EV bears an LED light bar that stretches across the front end with integrated turn signals, while the headlamps are housed in chrome. The front fascia is rounded off with a closed trapezoidal grille. The rear end features vertical LED taillights and a connected LED lightbar. The MG M9 rides on 19-inch alloys.

2 MG M9: Dimensions The M9 electric MPV has three rows and seven seats. It measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 3,200 mm and its designed to provide a large sense of space in both the second and third rows.

3 MG M9: Interior The MG M9 electric MPV is built to provide a luxurious interior space, with ottoman seats in the second row. These seats come with a variety of features, including heating, cooling, and massage functions. Meanwhile, the front row seats both include ventilation and electric adjustability.

4 MG M9: Features The M9’s minimalist dashboard is lined with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a seven-inch digital cluster for the driver. The MPV features a three-zone climate control which can be operated by a touchscreen panel on the handrails of second-row lounge seats. The same panel can be used to control the seat massage modes as well. Additionally, touch-capacitive HVAC controls are positioned below the infotainment. The M9’s floating centre console houses two cupholders, under-arm storage and a wireless charger.

5 MG M9: Battery and range The MG M9 will be equipped with a large 90 kWh battery pack, claiming a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. According to MG, the battery can be recharged from 5 per cent to 100 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging, which allows you to recharge your battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor on duty is capable of delivering 241 bhp of power, with a torque output peaking at 350 Nm. The M9 MPV is capable of topping out at 180 kmph.

