MG M9 EV unveiled, is first all-electric limousine in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 12:11 PM
  MG M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships.
JSW MG Motor in India has unveiled it's newest M9 EV MPV which is a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 according to the manufacturers will be sold through the manufacturer's ‘Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.
The MG M9 features some premium design elements like a prominent chrome bidding which underlines the front windows and climbs up the C-pillar further extending till the back of the MPV. This inversed Z shaped element adds character to the shoulder of the vehicle giving it a premium touch.
The MPV gets DRLs up top and the headlamp units are placed lower, similar to the setup that we've seen on the MG Hector. However, the design of the M9 EV is much sharper and boxier than the Hector.
The MG M9 EV has a length of 5,270 mm, a width measuring 2,000 mm and the height is 1,840 mm. The wheelbase of the limousine measures at 3,200 mm. 
The second-row ottoman seats are one of the highlights of this limousine. They feature eight massage modes and can be electronically positioned to the user's comfort. The interior also gets triple-zone climate control and a host other modern features.
The MPV gets sliding doors and three-row seating along with ambient lighting and gets two colour options globally including a Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty on the global-spec car is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. However, the India-spec model can differ in the specifications being offered.
MG M9 is the only all-electric limousine in the Indian market.
JSW MG Motor India has christened its new upcoming luxury limousine M9 EV. The new limousine will be sold through JSW MG's new luxury brand channel which will be called MG Select. The majestic limousine is set to premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Some of the highlights of the MG M9 EV are the ottoman seats that are placed in the second row which gets eight massage modes. There is also a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well.

MG M9 EV specs

In the global market, the MG M9 EV is sold just in two colours - Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. This is the WLTP claimed range. MG offers an 11 kW charger that takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 5 per cent to 100 per cent whereas DC fast charging can top up the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. Having said that, these specifications are for the global market. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of max power while the torque output stands at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 EV is 180 kmph. There is a possibility that JSW MG Motor India might make a few changes to the India-spec model.

(Read more: MG Windsor EV prices hiked by 50,000)

MG M9 EV dimensions

MG M9 EV measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,200 mm.

MG M9 EV will be sold alongside the Cyberster through MG Select. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “A personalised masterpiece, the MG M9 offers bespoke interiors, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. It is the epitome of comfort and refined luxury for those who wish to immerse themselves in the world of elegance. We envision a future where luxury mobility is a norm, and M9 is a step in that journey."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 JSW MG Motor India MG Motor India M9 EV electric cars Electric vehicles EV

