MG M9 EV unveiled, is first all-electric limousine in India

JSW MG Motor India has christened its new upcoming luxury limousine M9 EV. The new limousine will be sold through JSW MG's new luxury brand channel which will be called MG Select. The majestic limousine is set to premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Some of the highlights of the MG M9 EV are the ottoman seats that are placed in the second row which gets eight massage modes. There is also a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well.

MG M9 EV specs

In the global market, the MG M9 EV is sold just in two colours - Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. This is the WLTP claimed range. MG offers an 11 kW charger that takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 5 per cent to 100 per cent whereas DC fast charging can top up the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. Having said that, these specifications are for the global market. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of max power while the torque output stands at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 EV is 180 kmph. There is a possibility that JSW MG Motor India might make a few changes to the India-spec model.

MG M9 EV dimensions

MG M9 EV measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,200 mm.

MG M9 EV will be sold alongside the Cyberster through MG Select. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “A personalised masterpiece, the MG M9 offers bespoke interiors, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. It is the epitome of comfort and refined luxury for those who wish to immerse themselves in the world of elegance. We envision a future where luxury mobility is a norm, and M9 is a step in that journey."

