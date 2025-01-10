MG M9 EV to launch in India: Key highlights that you need to know

The MG M9 EV has been unveiled recently and it is set to premiere in India in January 2025. This is the all-new luxury limousine from JSW MG Motor India and will be showcased alongside the MG Cyberster at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The MG M9 will be offered in 12 cities in the first phase of sales and will be sold through the brand’s luxury retail channel, MG Select. With its India debut right around the corner, let’s take a look at the key highlights of the MG M9 EV.

1 MG M9: Design The MG M9 EV is built as a majestic limousine sold in four colour schemes, Camden Grey, Wine Red, Mineral Blue, Black Pearl, and White Pearl. It sports a closed-off trapezoidal front grill that is flanked on either side by sleek, vertically stacked LED headlamps. Two strips of LED DRLs sit above the headlamps, joined by thin horizontal slats running across the M9’s nose. The rear end sports connected tail lamps. The all-electric limousine features a seven-seater configuration with sliding rear doors and a chrome windowline.

2 MG M9: Interior and features The MG M9’s cabin features leather upholstery all around with electric seats for the first and second rows. The top variant features ottoman seats in the second row with eight massage modes, folding tables, and touchscreen controls. The M9 features a seven-inch digital cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further interior amenities include an air purifier, three-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker sound system, rear entertainment screens, and a 64-colour ambient light setup.

3 MG M9: Battery, power, and range The battery pack on duty is a 90 kWh unit with a driving range of up to 580 km. This is the WLTP-claimed range. MG provides an 11 kW charger that takes 8.5 hours to charge the battery pack from five per cent to 100 per cent, while DC fast charging can charge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. Having stated that, these figures apply to the global-spec model and may differ once the M9 comes to India. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of maximum power, with a torque output of 350 Nm. The top speed is 180 kmph.

4 MG M9: Safety suite On the safety front, the MG M9 EV is fitted with airbags all around alongside AEBS (Autonomous Emergency Braking System), TPMS, auto hold, and an ESP. The limousine further includes an ADAS suite which offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane driving aids, driver fatigue monitoring, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

5 MG M9: Availability The MG M9 EV is set to be debuted in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. After it is launched, the all-electric limousine will be available for purchase through JSW MG Motor India’s luxury retail channel, MG Select.

