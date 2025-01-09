In Pics: MG M9 has a luxurious aura. Here's your first peek at the new Limousine
- The MG M9 has already been on sale in international markets. It will be launched in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo.
JSW MG Motor in India has unveiled it's newest M9 EV MPV which is a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 according to the manufacturers will be sold through the manufacturer's ‘Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.
The MG M9 features some premium design elements like a prominent chrome bidding which underlines the front windows and climbs up the C-pillar further extending till the back of the MPV. This inversed Z shaped element adds character to the shoulder of the vehicle giving it a premium touch.
The MPV gets DRLs up top and the headlamp units are placed lower, similar to the setup that we've seen on the MG Hector. However, the design of the M9 EV is much sharper and boxier than the Hector.
The MG M9 EV has a length of 5,270 mm, a width measuring 2,000 mm and the height is 1,840 mm. The wheelbase of the limousine measures at 3,200 mm.
The second-row ottoman seats are one of the highlights of this limousine. They feature eight massage modes and can be electronically positioned to the user's comfort. The interior also gets triple-zone climate control and a host other modern features.
The MPV gets sliding doors and three-row seating along with ambient lighting and gets two colour options globally including a Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty on the global-spec car is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. However, the India-spec model can differ in the specifications being offered.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 13:24 PM IST
