HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mg M9 Has A Luxurious Aura. Here's Your First Peek At The New Limousine

In Pics: MG M9 has a luxurious aura. Here's your first peek at the new Limousine

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The MG M9 has already been on sale in international markets. It will be launched in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo.
Mg m9
1/6
JSW MG Motor in India has unveiled it's newest M9 EV MPV which is a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 according to the manufacturers will be sold through the manufacturer's ‘Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.
Mg m9
JSW MG Motor in India has unveiled it's newest M9 EV MPV which is a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 according to the manufacturers will be sold through the manufacturer's ‘Select’ outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.
MG M9
2/6
The MG M9 features some premium design elements like a prominent chrome bidding which underlines the front windows and climbs up the C-pillar further extending till the back of the MPV. This inversed Z shaped element adds character to the shoulder of the vehicle giving it a premium touch.
MG M9
The MG M9 features some premium design elements like a prominent chrome bidding which underlines the front windows and climbs up the C-pillar further extending till the back of the MPV. This inversed Z shaped element adds character to the shoulder of the vehicle giving it a premium touch.
3/6
The MPV gets DRLs up top and the headlamp units are placed lower, similar to the setup that we've seen on the MG Hector. However, the design of the M9 EV is much sharper and boxier than the Hector.
The MPV gets DRLs up top and the headlamp units are placed lower, similar to the setup that we've seen on the MG Hector. However, the design of the M9 EV is much sharper and boxier than the Hector.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWH Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14 - 22.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Ehs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg m9
4/6
The MG M9 EV has a length of 5,270 mm, a width measuring 2,000 mm and the height is 1,840 mm. The wheelbase of the limousine measures at 3,200 mm. 
Mg m9
The MG M9 EV has a length of 5,270 mm, a width measuring 2,000 mm and the height is 1,840 mm. The wheelbase of the limousine measures at 3,200 mm. 
Mg m9
5/6
The second-row ottoman seats are one of the highlights of this limousine. They feature eight massage modes and can be electronically positioned to the user's comfort. The interior also gets triple-zone climate control and a host other modern features.
Mg m9
The second-row ottoman seats are one of the highlights of this limousine. They feature eight massage modes and can be electronically positioned to the user's comfort. The interior also gets triple-zone climate control and a host other modern features.
Mg m9
6/6
The MPV gets sliding doors and three-row seating along with ambient lighting and gets two colour options globally including a Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty on the global-spec car is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. However, the India-spec model can differ in the specifications being offered.
Mg m9
The MPV gets sliding doors and three-row seating along with ambient lighting and gets two colour options globally including a Black Pearl and White Pearl. The battery pack on duty on the global-spec car is a 90 kWh unit that delivers a driving range of up to 580 km. However, the India-spec model can differ in the specifications being offered.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 13:24 PM IST
TAGS: mg m9 mg m9

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.