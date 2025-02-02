MG M9 electric MPV is now available for booking ahead of nearing launch

Published Feb 02, 2025

The M9 electric MPV will be sold through the MG Select retail chain, which is meant for premium cars from the brand

MG M9 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 ahead of nearing launch

It will be sold alongside the MG Cyberster via the MG Select retail network

It gets a plethora of features including a touchscreen infotainment system, triple zone automatic climate control, wireless charger

It gets a compact-looking fully digital instrument cluster

The large touchscreen offers a wide range of functionality to control various features

Buyilt built for luxury, the M9 gets Ottoman seats for the second row

MG M9 gets a 980 kWh battery pack promising up to 500 km range on a single charge

The MG M9 EV can be charged 30-80% in just 30 minutes, while the luxury MPV can run at a top speed of 180 kmph
