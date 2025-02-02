The M9 electric MPV will be sold through the MG Select retail chain, which is meant for premium cars from the brand
MG M9 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 ahead of nearing launch
It will be sold alongside the MG Cyberster via the MG Select retail network
It gets a plethora of features including a touchscreen infotainment system, triple zone automatic climate control, wireless charger
It gets a compact-looking fully digital instrument cluster
The large touchscreen offers a wide range of functionality to control various features
Buyilt built for luxury, the M9 gets Ottoman seats for the second row
MG M9 gets a 980 kWh battery pack promising up to 500 km range on a single charge
The MG M9 EV can be charged 30-80% in just 30 minutes, while the luxury MPV can run at a top speed of 180 kmph