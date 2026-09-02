If you are planning to buy an electric SUV offering a three-row seating layout for six to seven occupants, and the MG Hector Tomahawk EV as well as the Tata Harrier EV are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI both these models will command.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the prices of base and top-end trims of both the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Tata Harrier EV. The loan amount for both the SUVs has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for both the SUVs has been considered as 60 months.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Tata Harrier EV: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-seater ₹ 19.49 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 40,933 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence 7-seater ₹ 23.49 lakh ₹ 49,333 Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 ₹ 21.79 lakh ₹ 45,763 Tata Harrier EV Empowered AWD 75 Stealth ACFC ₹ 30.54 lakh ₹ 64,140

According to the calculation, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹40,933 and ₹49,333, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹45,763 and ₹64,140, depending on the variants.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These include the variant selected, the offers and discounts, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interst, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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