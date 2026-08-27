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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Hector Tomahawk Ev Caught Your Eye? Variant Wise Features Explained

MG Hector Tomahawk EV caught your eye? Variant-wise features explained

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2026, 10:11 am
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  • MG Hector Tomahawk EV comes in three trims with identical powertrains, while seating options, technology and driver assistance set them apart.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
Check Eligibility

MG has positioned the Hector Tomahawk EV as a three-row electric SUV with three trim levels: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. While the entire range uses the same battery, electric motor and charging hardware, buyers can choose between 5 and 7 seater configurations and equipment levels. Prices start at 19.5 lakh for the Excite and go up to 23.5 lakh for the top-spec Essence seven-seater.

Prices and powertrain

The Hector Tomahawk EV is also available through MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. Under this arrangement, the initial purchase price drops substantially, but customers pay a battery rental fee of 4.9 per kilometre.

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The Excite seven-seater costs 13.99 lakh under BaaS, compared with 19.5 lakh without it. The Exclusive seven-seater is priced at 15.99 lakh with BaaS and 22 lakh without the scheme. The Essence is available as a five-seater and seven-seater, priced at 16.99 lakh and 17.49 lakh respectively under BaaS. Their non-BaaS prices are 23 lakh and 23.5 lakh.

Power comes from a 69.2kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 bhp and 310 Nm. MG claims a 0-100kph time of 8.2 seconds, while the SUV has an MIDC-rated range of up to 517km. A 90kW DC charger can take the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a 10 to 100 per cent charge takes approximately 12.5 hours.

Excite gets the basics – 19.5 lakh

  • Six airbags
  • ESP and traction control
  • Hill-hold control
  • ABS with EBD
  • All-four disc brakes
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Tyre-pressure monitoring system
  • Front and rear defogger
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Three-point seatbelts for all seats
  • Reverse parking camera
  • 8.8-inch driver’s display
  • 12.8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • AI voice assistant
  • OTA updates
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Pro Pet mode
  • Eco, Normal, Sports and Custom drive modes
  • Powered front seats
  • Cruise control
  • Powered ORVMs with auto-fold function
  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
  • Second-row sliding function on seven-seater
  • Second- and third-row AC vents
  • 60:40 split-folding second-row seats with recline
  • 50:50 split-folding third-row seats
  • Type-A and fast-charging Type-C ports
  • LED projector headlights and LED tail-lamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Illuminated MG logo
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Roof rails

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India to invest 6,000 crore, plans capacity expansion and operational growth

Exclusive adds more comfort – 22 lakh

In addition to the Excite's features:

  • 360-degree camera with Transparent Chassis view
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Blue ambient lighting
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Front ventilated seats
  • 50W cooled wireless charger
  • Chrome exterior detailing
  • Automatic headlights
  • Powered tailgate

Essence brings advanced tech – 23 lakh (5-seater) / 23.5 lakh (7-seater)

In addition to the Exclusive's features:

  • Level 2 ADAS
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Front parking sensors
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • Driver-seat memory function
  • Rear window sunshades
  • 15.6-inch touchscreen
  • 10-speaker Infinity sound system
  • 256-colour ambient lighting
  • Rear parcel tray on five-seater
  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging
  • Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging
  • Vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging
  • Red brake callipers

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2026, 10:11 am IST
TAGS: mg hector tomahawk ev mg hector tomahawk ev

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