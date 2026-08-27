MG Hector Tomahawk EV caught your eye? Variant-wise features explained

MG has positioned the Hector Tomahawk EV as a three-row electric SUV with three trim levels: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. While the entire range uses the same battery, electric motor and charging hardware, buyers can choose between 5 and 7 seater configurations and equipment levels. Prices start at ₹19.5 lakh for the Excite and go up to ₹23.5 lakh for the top-spec Essence seven-seater.

Prices and powertrain

The Hector Tomahawk EV is also available through MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. Under this arrangement, the initial purchase price drops substantially, but customers pay a battery rental fee of ₹4.9 per kilometre.

The Excite seven-seater costs ₹13.99 lakh under BaaS, compared with ₹19.5 lakh without it. The Exclusive seven-seater is priced at ₹15.99 lakh with BaaS and ₹22 lakh without the scheme. The Essence is available as a five-seater and seven-seater, priced at ₹16.99 lakh and ₹17.49 lakh respectively under BaaS. Their non-BaaS prices are ₹23 lakh and ₹23.5 lakh.

Power comes from a 69.2kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 bhp and 310 Nm. MG claims a 0-100kph time of 8.2 seconds, while the SUV has an MIDC-rated range of up to 517km. A 90kW DC charger can take the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a 10 to 100 per cent charge takes approximately 12.5 hours.



Excite gets the basics – ₹ 19.5 lakh

Six airbags

ESP and traction control

Hill-hold control

ABS with EBD

All-four disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Front and rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Three-point seatbelts for all seats

Reverse parking camera

8.8-inch driver’s display

12.8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

AI voice assistant

OTA updates

Six-speaker audio system

Leatherette upholstery

Pro Pet mode

Eco, Normal, Sports and Custom drive modes

Powered front seats

Cruise control

Powered ORVMs with auto-fold function

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Second-row sliding function on seven-seater

Second- and third-row AC vents

60:40 split-folding second-row seats with recline

50:50 split-folding third-row seats

Type-A and fast-charging Type-C ports

LED projector headlights and LED tail-lamps

LED DRLs

Illuminated MG logo

18-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India to invest ₹6,000 crore, plans capacity expansion and operational growth

Exclusive adds more comfort – ₹ 22 lakh

In addition to the Excite's features:

360-degree camera with Transparent Chassis view

Rain-sensing wipers

Blue ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Front ventilated seats

50W cooled wireless charger

Chrome exterior detailing

Automatic headlights

Powered tailgate

Essence brings advanced tech – ₹ 23 lakh (5-seater) / ₹ 23.5 lakh (7-seater)

In addition to the Exclusive's features:

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Front parking sensors

Auto-dimming IRVM

Driver-seat memory function

Rear window sunshades

15.6-inch touchscreen

10-speaker Infinity sound system

256-colour ambient lighting

Rear parcel tray on five-seater

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging

Vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging

Red brake callipers

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