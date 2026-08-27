MG Hector Tomahawk EV caught your eye? Variant-wise features explained
- MG Hector Tomahawk EV comes in three trims with identical powertrains, while seating options, technology and driver assistance set them apart.
MG has positioned the Hector Tomahawk EV as a three-row electric SUV with three trim levels: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. While the entire range uses the same battery, electric motor and charging hardware, buyers can choose between 5 and 7 seater configurations and equipment levels. Prices start at ₹19.5 lakh for the Excite and go up to ₹23.5 lakh for the top-spec Essence seven-seater.
Prices and powertrain
The Hector Tomahawk EV is also available through MG’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. Under this arrangement, the initial purchase price drops substantially, but customers pay a battery rental fee of ₹4.9 per kilometre.
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The Excite seven-seater costs ₹13.99 lakh under BaaS, compared with ₹19.5 lakh without it. The Exclusive seven-seater is priced at ₹15.99 lakh with BaaS and ₹22 lakh without the scheme. The Essence is available as a five-seater and seven-seater, priced at ₹16.99 lakh and ₹17.49 lakh respectively under BaaS. Their non-BaaS prices are ₹23 lakh and ₹23.5 lakh.
Power comes from a 69.2kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 bhp and 310 Nm. MG claims a 0-100kph time of 8.2 seconds, while the SUV has an MIDC-rated range of up to 517km. A 90kW DC charger can take the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. Using a 7.4kW AC charger, a 10 to 100 per cent charge takes approximately 12.5 hours.
Excite gets the basics – ₹19.5 lakh
- Six airbags
- ESP and traction control
- Hill-hold control
- ABS with EBD
- All-four disc brakes
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system
- Front and rear defogger
- Rear wiper and washer
- Three-point seatbelts for all seats
- Reverse parking camera
- 8.8-inch driver’s display
- 12.8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- AI voice assistant
- OTA updates
- Six-speaker audio system
- Leatherette upholstery
- Pro Pet mode
- Eco, Normal, Sports and Custom drive modes
- Powered front seats
- Cruise control
- Powered ORVMs with auto-fold function
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Second-row sliding function on seven-seater
- Second- and third-row AC vents
- 60:40 split-folding second-row seats with recline
- 50:50 split-folding third-row seats
- Type-A and fast-charging Type-C ports
- LED projector headlights and LED tail-lamps
- LED DRLs
- Illuminated MG logo
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails
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Exclusive adds more comfort – ₹22 lakh
In addition to the Excite's features:
- 360-degree camera with Transparent Chassis view
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Blue ambient lighting
- Panoramic sunroof
- Front ventilated seats
- 50W cooled wireless charger
- Chrome exterior detailing
- Automatic headlights
- Powered tailgate
Essence brings advanced tech – ₹23 lakh (5-seater) / ₹23.5 lakh (7-seater)
In addition to the Exclusive's features:
- Level 2 ADAS
- Adaptive cruise control
- Front parking sensors
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Driver-seat memory function
- Rear window sunshades
- 15.6-inch touchscreen
- 10-speaker Infinity sound system
- 256-colour ambient lighting
- Rear parcel tray on five-seater
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging
- Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging
- Vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging
- Red brake callipers
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