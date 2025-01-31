HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cyberster All Electric Sportcar Bookings Open

MG Cyberster all-electric sportcar bookings open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2025, 07:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Cyberster will be sold only through new MG Select dealerships. It has a claimed driving range of up to 570 km.
MG Cyberster
The Cyberster was the showstopper for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
MG Cyberster
The Cyberster was the showstopper for JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

JSW MG Motor India has started accepting bookings for its all-electric sportscar called Cyberster. The electric vehicle was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will go on sale in the Indian market in the coming months. JSW MG Motor India will sell the Cyberster through its new MG Select dealerships.

What are the specifications of the MG Cyberster?

The two-seater electric roadster is designed with dual electric motors, each responsible for powering one axle and ensuring power distribution to all four wheels. It is anticipated that the vehicle will achieve a peak power output of 528 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. The manufacturer claims that the MG Cyberster can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in merely 3.2 seconds. The energy for the MG Cyberster will be supplied by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which has the potential to offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 - 9.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In the global market, the brand also sells a rear-wheel drive version which comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 519 km. The electric motor is rated to produce a max power output of 295 bhp.

Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans

What are the features of the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster is distinguished by its fully digital triple-screen configuration, which serves as a primary unique selling proposition within the cabin. This configuration comprises a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a completely digital instrument cluster, and an additional screen that integrates the dashboard with the center console, housing the air conditioning controls. The vehicle is outfitted with sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, which includes controls for both the instrument cluster and the audio system. A round dial for launch control is also positioned on the steering wheel, and the electric vehicle features paddle shifters for adjusting regeneration modes.

In addition to these attributes, the MG Cyberster boasts an electrically operated and foldable roof, six-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It is also equipped with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, enhancing its safety features.

(Read more: Auto Expo 2025: MG M9 electric MPV unveiled with nearly 500-km range, India launch soon)

What are MG Select dealerships?

Through the MG Select initiative, the company intends to establish a presence in the 'accessible luxury' sector, with plans to unveil four new energy vehicles over the next two years, including the MG Cyberster. Additionally, the company aims to establish exclusive experience centres in 12 cities throughout India within the first year.

The company acknowledges the necessity of addressing both the mainstream and mass-premium segments under the MG brand. Concurrently, they have recognized a growing opportunity to meet India's shifting demand for accessible luxury and the rise of 'new-age' alternatives in the automotive market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2025, 07:16 AM IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster MG Cyberster JSW MG Motor electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.