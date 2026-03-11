Mercedes-Benz VLE electric van unveiled with 700 km range

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-new VLE, an electric luxury van that marks the start of a new chapter for the brand’s passenger van range. The VLE is the first model built on the company’s new modular Van Architecture and has been designed to combine the comfort and driving dynamics of a limousine with the practicality and versatility of an MPV.

Positioned as a premium people mover, the VLE can seat up to eight occupants while offering a spacious and highly configurable cabin. Mercedes-Benz says the model has been developed to cater to a wide variety of customers, ranging from families and leisure users to premium shuttle services.

Designed for comfort, space and versatility

The VLE introduces a completely new design direction with a sleek, streamlined silhouette and a drag coefficient of just 0.25. The front features a reinterpreted grille with distinctive lighting elements, while the rear gets arc-shaped taillights integrated into the spoiler for a unique light signature.

Inside, the VLE focuses heavily on comfort and flexibility. The seating layout can be configured in multiple ways, accommodating between five and eight occupants. Mercedes-Benz has introduced newly developed seats, including a Grand Comfort Seat with features such as massage function, lumbar support, calf support and wireless charging.

The interior also features a large Sky View panoramic roof that stretches across the rear section of the cabin, enhancing the feeling of space while ambient lighting creates a lounge-like atmosphere. Flexible seating arrangements allow the rear seats to be moved, folded or removed entirely to increase luggage capacity.

The VLE is offered with multiple seating options.

High-tech cabin with advanced infotainment

The VLE is powered by Mercedes-Benz’s new AI-driven operating system, MB.OS, which controls infotainment, assistance systems and vehicle functions. The system supports over-the-air updates, ensuring the vehicle remains up to date with new features.

A highlight of the cabin is the optional MBUX Superscreen, which spans the dashboard with three displays, including a driver display and two 14-inch screens for infotainment and passenger entertainment.

Rear passengers are treated to the MBUX Rear Space Experience, which includes a retractable 31.3-inch panoramic screen with 8K resolution. This system can be used for watching movies, gaming, video conferencing or accessing various apps during travel.

Powertrain, range and charging

The VLE will initially be offered in two versions. The VLE 300 electric produces 203 kW and delivers a WLTP range of over 700 km. A more powerful VLE 400 4MATIC variant will follow, producing over 300 kW and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in about 6.5 seconds.

Both versions use a new 115 kWh battery pack and feature an 800-volt electrical architecture. This setup enables ultra-fast charging, allowing the VLE to add up to 355 km of driving range in around 15 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the van with rear-axle steering, AIRMATIC air suspension with adjustable ride height, and advanced driver assistance systems to improve ride comfort and manoeuvrability.

Built For Multiple use cases

Mercedes-Benz says the VLE has been designed as a highly adaptable vehicle capable of serving different roles. It can function as a family vehicle, a lifestyle van for outdoor enthusiasts, or a premium executive shuttle. The electric van also offers a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes, making it capable of hauling caravans, boats or trailers.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: