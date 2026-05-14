Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the heavily updated 2027 S-Class, describing it as the most extensive refresh undertaken within a single generation of its flagship luxury sedan. First introduced in 2021, the current-generation S-Class will continue until the end of the decade before being replaced by an all-new model line-up featuring both ICE and EV powertrains. Ahead of that transition, this mid-cycle update brings sweeping changes to design detailing, cabin technology and powertrains, while retaining the S-Class’ recognisable silhouette and positioning as Mercedes-Benz’s ultimate luxury offering.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Design and Exterior Updates

Visually, the 2027 S-Class retains its familiar long-wheelbase proportions and flowing roofline that merges seamlessly into the bootlid. The most noticeable change comes at the front, where the sedan now features a larger illuminated grille that is said to be 20 per cent bigger than before and finished with multiple three-pointed star elements. This is flanked by updated headlamp units featuring a star-shaped lighting signature.

The front bumper has been subtly reworked with sharper detailing, while buyers can now opt for an illuminated hood-mounted star emblem. At the rear, the S-Class continues with a clean and understated design, highlighted by star-motif LED taillamps connected by a slim chrome strip across the bootlid. Chrome-finished dual exhaust outlets further accentuate the luxury sedan’s premium appeal.

The 2027 S-Class rides on 19-inch high-spoke alloy wheels as standard, with a wide range of wheel designs and exterior customisation options available through the MANUFAKTUR programme.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Interior and Technology

Inside, the S-Class sees its most significant update with the introduction of the new Superscreen setup. A large glass panel now spans the dashboard, integrating a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display, while the driver continues to get a dedicated 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The system runs the latest generation of the MBUX interface, now featuring Google AI integration along with native Google Maps functionality.

Mercedes-Benz has also revised the steering wheel design, bringing back physical controls, while the centre console has been updated to include dual wireless charging pads. Rear-seat comfort continues to be a key focus, with larger 13.1-inch entertainment displays mounted on the front seatbacks. These can be operated using two detachable MBUX remote tablets.

For 2027, the S-Class introduces segment-first heated seatbelts and memory functionality for the air-conditioning vents, allowing airflow preferences to be saved as part of individual driver and passenger profiles.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Safety and Hardware

The updated S-Class continues to be equipped with Mercedes-Benz’s advanced lighting and chassis technologies. The new headlamps feature Ultra Range high-beam functionality, capable of illuminating up to 600 metres ahead and swivelling horizontally based on driving conditions.

Mechanical hardware remains equally advanced, with Airmatic air suspension and rear-wheel steering offered as standard across the range. Buyers can further opt for Active Body Control and adaptive dampers for enhanced ride comfort and handling balance.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Engine and Performance

Powertrain updates are a major highlight of the 2027 S-Class lineup. The S580 now features an all-new 4.0-litre M177 Evo V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup uses a flat-plane crank and a 23-bhp integrated starter generator, delivering a combined output of 537 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0–100 kmph sprint time of 3.9 seconds for this variant.

The S500 variants receive a new inline-six engine, also paired with mild-hybrid assistance. This powertrain produces 442 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, with an overtorque function briefly increasing torque output to 650 Nm.

The plug-in hybrid S580e remains part of the lineup and has been updated to deliver a combined output of 576 bhp, up from 510 bhp previously. While official electric-only range figures for the new model are yet to be disclosed, the outgoing version offered up to 77 km of EV-only driving.

All variants of the S-Class continue to use a nine-speed automatic transmission with standard all-wheel drive.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Launch and Pricing

Mercedes-Benz has opened global order books for the 2027 S-Class, though pricing details have not yet been announced. An India launch timeline has also not been confirmed, but an announcement is expected later this year. For reference, the current S-Class is priced from ₹1.78 crore (ex-showroom) in India, with final pricing varying significantly based on customisation.