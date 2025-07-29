Montra Electric inaugurates first electric SCV dealership in Gurugram

Montra Electric has opened a new showroom in Gurugram, marking its continued push into North India’s commercial vehicle market. The new outlet will serve as a retail and service hub for the company’s electric small commercial vehicle (e-SCV), the EViator.

Located on NH-08 in Kherki Daula, the facility follows a 3S format, offering sales, service, and spare parts and also includes a charging station. This expansion is part of Montra Electric’s strategy to build its presence in key logistics and commercial regions across the country.

The launch event was attended by Saju Nair, CEO of Tivolt Electric Vehicles (Montra Electric’s SCV division), and Rajesh Gulia, Director of SOL Automotive India, along with company representatives and regional business partners.

“Delhi NCR is a crucial market in our expansion roadmap," said Mr. Nair. “With the launch of this dealership, we aim to provide unmatched service and high-performance electric mobility solutions tailored for modern logistics and cargo needs."

Mr. Gulia added, “We are proud to be associated with Montra Electric and bring the EViator to Gurugram’s thriving commercial ecosystem. This partnership is a timely response to the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions in the region."

EViator: For urban cargo transport

The EViator will be the key model offered at the dealership. It has a certified range of 245 km (real-world range of 170 km), powered by an 80 kW electric motor generating 300 Nm of torque. The vehicle includes telematics support and is covered under a 7-year or 2.5 lakh km warranty, making it suitable for fleet-based usage. It is designed for light cargo transport and aims to reduce operational costs for businesses transitioning to electric mobility.

History

Montra Electric is part of TI Clean Mobility Private Limited, a company under the Murugappa Group, with a 125-year history in India. The company’s electric vehicle lineup includes offerings in heavy trucks, mid-size and small commercial vehicles, electric three-wheelers, and tractors. The Gurugram outlet is one of several new facilities planned across India as Montra Electric scales its dealership and service network to meet increasing demand for electric transport solutions in commercial applications.

