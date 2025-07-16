HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ola Electric Faces A Major Setback In India's Top Electric Scooter Selling State. Know More

Ola Electric's 90% shops in Maharashtra to shut. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 08:44 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Ola Electric's 388 showrooms in Maharashtra have been shut because of not having trade certificates.

Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric's 388 showrooms in Maharashtra have been shut because of not having trade certificates.
Ola Electric S1
Ola Electric's 388 showrooms in Maharashtra have been shut because of not having trade certificates.
Get Launch Updates on
Honda PCX Electric arrow icon
Notify me

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s 90 per cent of showrooms in Maharashtra, the state that registers the highest number of electric scooters, are facing closure. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer that once grabbed the top spot in the Indian electric two-wheeler market but later slipped to third position behind TVS and Bajaj Auto, has 450 showrooms in Maharashtra, among which 90 per cent showrooms are facing closures, which could potentially disrupt the sales of Ola Electric as well as in the country's largest electric scooter market.

Live Mint has reported that the Maharashtra government has decided to shutter nearly 90 per cent of Ola Electric's 450 showrooms in the state, as these stores have no trade certificates, which is a regulatory requirement to keep unregistered vehicles in the outlet and facilitate sales. This comes as another major blow to the EV manufacturer as it has already been grappling with a lack of service infrastructure and then disruption in registrations.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Pcx Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric
₹ 7 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
River Indie (HT Auto photo)
River Indie
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruthisan Ms 3.0 (HT Auto photo)
Maruthisan MS 3.0
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki E Access (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki e Access
MaxSpeed Icon71 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The report claims that on July 3, the Maharashtra transport department informed the office of the state’s transport minister that regional authorities have taken action against those stores which did not have the required trade certificate. “In checking all showrooms with a local speedy investigation team, it was found that 44 out of 432 showrooms which were inspected have trade certificates, and 388 showrooms without trade certificates have been shut down," the Maharashtra transport department’s letter read. The report also quoted the EV company as saying that the claims regarding the stores in Maharashtra are speculative, incorrect and misplaced. "Having said that, we continue to work closely with the concerned authorities in Maharashtra to address any specific queries or concerns," Ola Electric reportedly responded to Mint.

Maharashtra is known for registering the highest number of electric two-wheelers in India. The state recorded sales of 212,000 electric two-wheelers in the last financial year, which was the highest for any state in the country in FY25. Ola Electric registered more than 344,000 units of sales in the last fiscal, and Maharashtra alone contributed 12 per cent to that. In such a situation closure of 90 per cent of its stores in the state would give the EV manufacturer a major setback.

This is not the first time Ola Electric has found its name in the middle of controversy. Previously, several consumer complaints surfaced against the EV maker's after-sales service. The company also faced criticism about the quality of its Ola S1 range of scooters.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 08:44 am IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric electric scooter electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.