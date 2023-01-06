HT Auto
Mercedes Benz to take on Tesla, launch its own EV charging network globally

Mercedes-Benz wants to take on Tesla and launch its own EV charging network worldwide. The carmaker recently showcased the EV charging hub at the CES 2023. The Mercedes EV charger will challenge Tesla Superchargers with its own network, starting with North America first, and later across several countries like the rival. The German auto giant has announced that it plans to invest over 1 billion euros to set up this network over the next few years. When completed, it will have around 400 charging stations with more than 2,500 high-power plugs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP)
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Besides North America, which is home to Tesla, Mercedes will also spread its own EV charging network to countries in Europe and Asia, particularly China. More countries are also expected to be included as part of this network soon. Tesla claims it currently has 40,000 charging ports worldwide.

The Mercedes EV charging network will have more than 2,000 charging stations and over 10,000 plugs across the world in the next six to seven years. The Mercedes EV charging network will be open for all kind of electric vehicles. However, owners of Mercedes EVs will be able to reserve charging ports and get preference over others. This will be unlike the Tesla Superchargers which are mostly exclusive to Tesla EV owners. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said the EV maker plans to offer its charging network to other EV brands soon.

According to German auto giant, the Mercedes EV charging stations will have up to 12 ports with a maximum of 350 kilowatts of charging power. Mercedes will share the cost of the North American network equally with MN8 Energy and network provider ChargePoint. Markus Schafer, chief technology officer at the Mercedes Benz, said, “We thought we had to go further and take the initiative here and create our branded global Mercedes-Benz network."

Schafer added that the charging hubs will be located in major cities, close to major roads and and retail businesses. “We know where our customers are in North America, we know where we're selling electric vehicles," he said, adding that the charging stations will not be in the ‘backyard somewhere of a shopping centre next to a dumpster’.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Tesla Electric vehicle EV charging
