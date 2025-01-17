Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. Check details

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , the leading Indian carmaker’s debutante electric vehicle for the country, has been unveiled for India. The e Vitara made its global debut in 2024 in Milan, Italy. Interestingly, the e Vitara will be launched in India first before making its way to European markets, Japan and even central and South America. Moreover, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be produced at the company’s Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant and will be exported to other markets.

Underpinning the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a newly developed platform called the HEARTECT-e, which has been made specifically for battery electric cars. The company stated that the platform features a lightweight structure that has high-voltage protection alongside a short overhang, which helps in maximising the interior space.

Moreover, the battery capacity has also been maximised by eliminating underfloor members from the platform’s main floor. In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. Meanwhile, it has a turning radius of 5.2 meters and a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is essentially the production version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Up front, the EV gets LED headlights with three-piece Y-shaped DRLs, reminiscent of the eVX concept. Alongside this, at the front it also gets a blacked-out bumper with integrated fog lamps and strong silver skid plates to give it a butch look.

At the sides, the e Vitara gets a set of either 18 inch or 19 inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant, along with body cladding and rear door handles on the C-pillar. At the rear, it is features connected LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof spoiler which add to its sporty look.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Specs

The e Vitara was announced with two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Interestingly, India gets both battery packs. While the range offered on 49 kWh battery pack is yet to be unveiled, the bigger battery pack gets a claimed range of up to 500 km. During a recent press conference, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President at Suzuki Motor Corporation, stated that providing a range of upwards of 500 km was one of the key objectives with the e Vitara.

Interestingly, the e Vitara also brings in off-road capabilities with an electric 4WD system that sets the Maruti Suzuki EV apart from competitors. This is called the ALLGRIP-e system and it features two independent eAxles at the front and rear, offering precise control and responsiveness.

The 4WD system further features something called a Trail Mode that allows the e Vitara to move out of rough terrain. With this, the car applies brakes to spinning tyres and distributes torque in the opposite direction. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant. The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD with the same power output makes 300 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara gets a dual-tone interior with squared-off elements on the dashboard and air vents. The key highlight of the cabin is the dual integrated screens, serving as both the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display. It further gets a two-spoke steering wheel. The e-Vitara is packed with premium features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and connected car technology.

Maruti has also introduced several first-time features in the e-Vitara, such as Level-2 ADAS for enhanced safety. Additional safety equipment includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price and launch

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be revealed at a later stage. Expect the prices to range between ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹26 lakh for the top end 61 kWh battery pack option with AWD capabilities. The company had earlier revealed that the EV will be available in the market from the Spring of 2025 (between March and April) and will be sold through the Nexa channel. Upon launch, the e Vitara will take on rivals like the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

