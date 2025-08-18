HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Be 6 Batman Edition On Wishlist? Everything To Know About Booking And Delivery Timeline

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition on wishlist? Here's everything about booking, delivery timeline and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2025, 11:23 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of BE 6 electric SUV.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of BE 6 electric SUV.
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of BE 6 electric SUV.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra launched the special edition of the BE 6 in India last week, dubbed as Batman Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes priced at 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the electric SUV that gets power from a 79 kWh battery pack. In an attempt to make it exclusive, the homegrown auto giant has announced that only 300 units of the special edition EV will be built.

Mahindra has touted the special edition iteration of the electric SUV as the world's first commercially available Batman-themed SUV. With the launch of this special edition EV, Mahindra aims to ramp up its overall sales. Also, the launch timing of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is strategic as it comes right ahead of the festive season, considered one of the most prosperous times for the Indian auto industry, when a large chunk of yearly sales is recorded every year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon627 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon500 km
₹ 17 - 26 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, here are the key details like booking, delivery timeline, etc., which you should know.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: When will booking and delivery begin?

Mahindra has stated that the BE 6 Batman Edition will be available for bookings starting August 23. The electric SUV can be booked from the company's website as well as at the OEM's dealerships. Deliveries for the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition are scheduled to commence from September 20.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: How much do you need to pay?

To buy the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, you need to shell out 27.79 lakh, which is the ex-showroom price of the electric SUV, without charger and installation cost. There are two charger options available at an additional cost of 50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger and 75,000 for the 11.2 kW unit.﻿

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: What powers the EV?

Powering the all-new Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is a 79 kWh battery pack that is paired with a single electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 500 km on a single charge. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 282 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack can be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes with the help of a 175 kW DC fast charger.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2025, 11:23 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Buyer Guide

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.