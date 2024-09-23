LML patents its upcoming electric scooter Star's design, launch likely this year

Two-wheeler manufacturer LML has revealed the first look at the official design of its first electric scooter Star . The EV maker has announced that the design of the e-scooter has been patented ahead of its launch. The Star electric scooter has been developed by designers roped in from global two-wheeler giants like Ducati , Ferrari , Yamaha , and Kawasaki . LML had earlier announced that the Star e-scooter will be launched by the second half of the year. It is expected to hit the roads sometime during the festive season.

The Star will be the first among three upcoming electric scooters planned by LML for India. The EV maker will also launch Moonshot and Orion later. All three were showcased in their concept forms earlier. The Star electric scooter made its debut during the Ayto Expo held last year.

LML Star: Design

The Star electric scooter will come with a futuristic look as the design patent reveals. It gets a dual-tone black and white body colour, LED DRL and projector headlights and red accents. LML says the Star is more like a mid-maxi scooter borrowing several design elements.

LML Star: Features

The Star electric scooterwill be offered with several features that its rivals do not offer. Some of the features include an automatic headlight with guide-me home lamps, a customisable screen behind the front apron, a wireless charger, ambient lighting and a digital screen. The Star e-scooter will also offer safety features like tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, reverse mode and ABS.

LML Star: Battery and range

Little is know about the specs of the Star electric scooter so far. LML has not revealed too many details about the battery size or range on offer yet. It is expected to come with two set of removable battery packs of 2 kWh capacity. The Star is likely to offer range of around 150 kms in a single charge. The e-scooter is also expected to offer top speed of 90 kmph and power output of nearly 7 bhp.

