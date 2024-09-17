Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at 84,990. Check details

Indian electric two wheeler manufacturer, Revolt Motors has launched its second product, the RV1. Claimed to be India’s first electric commuter motorcycle, Revolt RV1 is offered in two variants - RV1 and RV1+ priced at ₹84,990 and ₹99,990, respectively. The Revolt RV1 will rival the Ola Roadter X. Earlier Ola Electric had launched the Roadster X starting at ₹74,999.

Revolt stated that Motorcycles dominate the Indian two-wheeler market, accounting for 70 per cent of sales. In this vast market, the commuter segment holds the largest share, with over 80 lakh motorcycles sold annually out of a total of approximately 1.25 crore.

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, shared, “Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1. With modern and updated looks and features that are best in the segment, RV1 brings a new level of style and practicality to the electric motorcycle segment."

Revolt RV1: Specs and features

Propelled by a mid-motor and a chain drive system, the RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km. The company claims that both battery options are IP67-rated for water resistance. The Revolt RV1 is further claimed to have a payload capacity of 250kgs.

In terms of features, the Revolt RV1 gets LED headlights, six inch digital LCD instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and reverse mode. The bike further features wider tires, which the company claims to give the bike a more stable ride.

Revolt RV400: Upgrades

Besides the launch of the new bike, Revolt has also made few upgrades to its flagship model, RV400. It now gets a fast charger that is claimed to fully charge the bike in 90 minutes. Alongside, the Revolt RV400 also gets reverse mode, enhanced digital display and an extended range of 160 kms.

