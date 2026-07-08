Kia Syros EV teased for the first time

Kia India has dropped the first official teaser of its upcoming compact electric SUV , widely expected to be the Syros EV . While the teaser doesn't reveal much, it hints that the launch is drawing closer as the brand prepares to further strengthen its electric vehicle lineup in the country. The teaser carries the tagline, "You're closer than you think," accompanied by a series of cryptic symbols, suggesting that more details will be revealed soon.

The Syros EV has already been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times in recent months, indicating that the model is in the final stages of development. Once launched, it will slot below the Carens Clavis EV in Kia India's electric portfolio and cater to buyers looking for a compact urban SUV with a premium feature set.

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Familiar design with EV-specific touches

Spy images suggest that the Syros EV will closely resemble its internal combustion-engined sibling. It is expected to retain the upright stance, tallboy proportions and squared-off styling that give the standard Syros its distinctive appearance.

That said, Kia is likely to introduce several EV-specific design elements to distinguish the electric version. These are expected to include redesigned front and rear bumpers, a closed-off grille, aerodynamically styled alloy wheels and a charging port mounted on the front fender.

Feature-loaded cabin expected

Although the interior has remained largely hidden under camouflage during testing, the Syros EV is expected to carry over most of the features from the standard model.

Expected equipment includes dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Higher variants could also offer ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. Kia may additionally equip the electric SUV with vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities.

The design of the Syros EV will stay more or less the same as the ICE-powered Syros. (X/@evelectree)

Expected battery and range

While Kia has not revealed technical specifications yet, the Syros EV is expected to be underpinned by Hyundai-Kia's K1 platform. It could share key electric components with the Hyundai Inster EV sold in international markets.

Globally, the Inster EV is offered with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery pack options and delivers a claimed driving range of up to 369 km. Similar battery options could make their way to the India-spec Syros EV, although official specifications are yet to be confirmed.

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Expected rivals

Upon launch, the Kia Syros EV will enter the fast-growing compact electric SUV segment. It is expected to take on rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Prices are expected to start at around ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an important addition to Kia's expanding EV lineup in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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