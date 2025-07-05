Kia Syros EV spotted for the first time, will launch after Carens Clavis EV

Kia India has started testing the Syros EV out on the public roads. This means that the final specs are almost ready and it is being tested to ensure that it performs fine in real-life conditions. The brand will first launch the Carens Clavis EV and then the Syros EV will go on sale, probably before the year ends.

The test mule of the Syros EV that was spotted was covered with camouflage so the design details are still hidden. Once launched, the Syros EV will be going against the MG Windsor EV and the Tata Punch EV.

The electric version of the Syros EV is expected to get subtle changes to the bumpers and alloy wheel design so that it can be differentiated from the ICE version of the Syros.

The feature list of the Syros EV will remain more or less the same as the ICE-powered Syros. So, there would be Advanced Driver Aids System Level 2, 360-degree parking camera, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with EV-specific software among others. Apart from this, it is expected that the Syros EV will get segment-first reclining, sliding and ventilated second-row seats.

Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch soon

Kia is preparing for the introduction of the Kia Carens Clavis EV in India on July 15. This will be another significant offering from the South Korean automotive leader under the Hyundai group. The Carens Clavis EV will represent several firsts for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It will be the first electric vehicle produced in India by the brand. Additionally, the Carens Clavis EV will be Kia's inaugural electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Kia India has stated in a social media post that the Carens Clavis EV will have a range of up to 490 km on a single charge. Anticipate that the electric motor in the Kia Carens Clavis EV will deliver approximately 133 bhp of peak power in the 42 kWh battery pack variant, and 169 bhp of peak power in the 51 kWh battery pack variant.

