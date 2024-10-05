Check out Kia's flagship electric SUV that costs a whopping 1.30 crore

The Kia EV9 GT-Line is the brand's 2nd EV in India and it promises 561 km of single-charge range
The EV9 comes in a single variant and offers LED projector headlamps and DRLs
The GT-Line trim gets 20-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with glossy-black arch cladding
The rear end is fitted with Starmap LED taillights and LED fog lamps
The EV9 comes with a smart powered tailgate and 3rd row power recline seats
The cabin gets a Trinity Panoramic Display that houses the cluster and the infotainment
There are powered and massage seats in the 2nd row with adjustable leg support
Additional features include a dual electric sunroof, digital IRVMs, and V2L functionality
The Kia EV9 GT-Line brings Level-2 ADAS with 27 autonomous safety features