Kia Carens Clavis fuels strong May sales, EV variant expected to launch soon

The Korean carmaker, Kia India has reported a year-on-year growth of 14.43 per cent in May 2025, with total sales of 22,315 vehicles as compared to 19,500 units sold in May 2024. The company noted that the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis has received an overwhelming response. The MPV was launched at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Interestingly, Kia India revealed that the next product from Kia is slated for a launch in July. This is most likely going to be the Kia Carens Clavis based EV, the first India made electric vehicle by Kia.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, at Kia India, stated that with the Carens Clavis, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in the segment and making it more dynamic than ever before. “As we continue to broaden our lineup, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready mobility solutions that inspire confidence and delight our customers," he added.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 - 21.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Carens EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis: 5 reasons why this MPV can compete with more premium offerings

Interestingly, the company revealed that the next product from Kia is slated for a launch in July. This is most likely going to be the Kia Carens Clavis based EV, the first India made electric vehicle by Kia. Designed to disrupt its segment, the upcoming offering will seamlessly blend sustainability with Kia’s design excellence and advanced technology, thoughtfully engineered to meet the evolving mobility aspirations of Indian consumers, the company noted.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming Kia Carens EV would come with a design that is similar to the Carens Clavis. There would be some distinctive styling elements as well. Being an electric car, it would come with a closed off grille resembling the Kia EV9. Also, there would be revamped front and rear bumpers, while the alloy wheels too would sport new design. The spyshot suggests that it will come with a higher ground clearance and there would be a new suspension setup as well.

Kia Carens EV would come loaded with a host of features. While it is expected to come with fully digital instrument cluster paired with a large touchscreen infotainment system, other features would include an air purifier, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless phone charger etc.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted ahead of launch

The upcoming Kia Carens EV is expected to share most of its powertrain with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. In that case, it would get energy from a 45 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that works in the entry-level Hyundai Kona EV in global markets. The Carens EV is expected to get a front axle-mounted electric motor. Kia is yet to reveal any specification detail about the EV. However, expect the Carens EV to offer generous range on a single charge.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: