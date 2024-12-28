HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles India’s First Solar Powered Ev: What You Need To Know About The Vayve Eva

India’s first solar-powered EV: What you need to know about the Vayve Eva

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2024, 20:10 PM
The Vayve Eva will be a sustainable and cost-effective urban travel option promising a range of 250 km on a single charge and will be capable of an ad
Vayve Eva
The Vayve Eva was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and we expect to see a version closer to production at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Vayve Eva
The Vayve Eva was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and we expect to see a version closer to production at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will feature several promising new offerings and groundbreaking vehicles. One such vehicle is set to arrive at the annual Indian motor show from an automotive start-up called Vayve Mobility, which is gearing up to showcase India’s first solar-powered electric car, Eva, at the event.

Vayve Eva: What Is It?

Vayve Mobility first showcased the solar-powered Eva electric car at the 2023 Auto Expo and the upcoming iteration is likely to be a near-production version. The company says the Vayve Eva will be a sustainable and cost-effective urban travel option promising a range of 250 km on a single charge and will be capable of an additional 3,000 km annually powered by solar energy.

Also Read : Eva, India's first solar-powered EV to offer 250 km range

Speaking about the new Eva, Nilesh Bajaj, co-founder and CEO, Vayve Mobility, said, “Eva is not just a car; it’s a new category of urban vehicles designed for the modern family. It blends sustainability with innovation, offering a futuristic yet accessible commuting solution."

Vayve Eva: Range & Running Cost

Vayve Mobility claims that most owners average a daily commute of less than 35 km with less than 1.5 passengers per car. The company says that the Eva EV addresses these requirements for urban mobility users. Vayve Mobility claims an operational cost of just 0.5 paise per km, which makes the Eva much cheaper than several electric vehicles on sale. The start-up is pitching the Eva solar-powered offering as a second car in the house making it apt for city commute. Notably, the Eva will compete against the MG Comet EV in terms of utility.

Vayve Eva Features

The Vayve Eva will be equipped with a high-voltage powertrain enabling super-fast charging and a 50 km added range in five minutes. The model will also include smartphone integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates, remote monitoring, and vehicle diagnostics. It also promises to have a lightweight design and engineering, ensuring low running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Vayve Eva Debut At Bharat Mobility 2025

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to take place between January 17-22 in Delhi and will be the launch bed for several new offerings from auto players. Make sure to catch all the action from the event here.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2024, 20:10 PM IST
TAGS: Vayve Eva Vayve Mobility Eva Bharat Mobility Bharat Mobility 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

