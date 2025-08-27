Hyundai Ioniq 2 electric hatchback teased ahead of September 9 debut in Germany

Hyundai has dropped the first teasers of a new concept model that is slated for debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, Germany, on September 9, 2025. While details are completely under wraps, the concept is expected to enter production bearing the Ioniq 2 nameplate. The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 2 compact EV was spotted testing for the first time in July 2025, appearing to be ready for production.

The teaser images reveal a design that remains consistent with the recent Ioniq 6 facelift, with the upcoming model bearing sleek, connected LED strips for the headlights and taillamps. While Ioniq cars generally embrace a crossover shape, the Ioniq 2 will feature a hatchback silhouette with a fastback-style rear end, rounded off by an integrated ducktail spoiler.

The images further showcase large air intakes on the front bumper, a prominent nose design, and flared-out fenders. The overall shape appears to be identical to the camouflaged prototype, but the concept will likely debut with a bodykit and a different set of wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 2: Expected battery and range

The Hyundai Ioniq 2 has been spotted for the first time under heavy camouflage that reveals a production-ready body (autoevolution/SH Proshots)

The Hyundai Ioniq 2 is being developed in tandem with the Kia EV2, with the two models sharing several features and components. The compact EV is likely to be underpinned by a low-cost, front-wheel drive version of the EV-only E-GMP platform, similar to the 400V architecture that underpins the larger Kia EV3. While Kia sells its crossover with 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh options, the Ioniq 2 is expected to be limited to the smaller unit. A FWD drivetrain with a smaller battery will allow Hyundai to optimise costs in its attempt to make a mass-market EV.

When it comes to range, the EV3 currently offers a single-charge driving of up to 605 km with its biggest battery pack, while putting out 201 bhp and 283 Nm of torque. The Ioniq 2 is expected to fall slightly short of that, while still bringing decent figures for urban commutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 2: Is India calling?

At present, there is no official word on whether the Hyundai Ioniq 2 will be launched in the Indian market, but the compact EV could be well-suited for our shores. The company is committed to expanding its electric range on our shores, having recently launched the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric. The Ioniq 2 can be an ideal contender in the compact EV space with its practical design and features.

