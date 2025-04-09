Second gen Hyundai Venue spotted in South Korea. Here's what to expect

Next-gen Hyundai Venue test mule has been spotted testing in South Korea, hinting that a comprehensive update for the sub-4 metre SUV could launch later this year or early 2026. Even though the test mule was thoroughly camouflaged, various visible changes imply significant design and feature upgrades compared to the outgoing model, which was launched in India in 2019 and later updated with a facelift in 2022.

Second gen Hyundai Venue: Redesigned exterior with a boxier look

Despite retaining the familiar boxy silhouette, several cosmetic updates are expected to give the upcoming Venue a new form. It will continue with a split LED DRL and headlamp setup but with a much more squared-off design. It appears to draw inspiration from the Hyundai Exter and Alcazar models; it is somehow more rugged, thanks to that front grille.

Front parking sensors, not present in the present Venue, were also seen on the test car. At the sides, the new alloy wheel design, more prominent black cladding, and more angular ORVMs depart from the present design. But the model still doesn't employ flush-type door handles.

At the rear, the new Venue will likely feature connected LED tail-lamps, a silver-finished bumper, and a black shark fin antenna—compared to the body-coloured one on the current car. Rear parking sensors, which are already featured on the current model, will likely be carried over.

Second gen Hyundai Venue: Expected features and interior upgrades

Although the cabin was not visible on the leaked shots, the new-generation Venue should have major cabin updates. Some of these may be a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera system, ventilated seats up front, and a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display like on newer Hyundai cars.

Other probable features on the list include automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a Level 1 ADAS package, with features like forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Fundamental features such as rear parking sensors will continue to be standard.

Second gen Hyundai Venue: Powertrain likely to remain unchanged

Hyundai has not yet revealed any mechanical updates, but the new Venue is likely to retain the existing powertrain options. These will be a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm) engine options. Transmission options will probably be a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT for certain variants.

