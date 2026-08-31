Honda UC3 electric scooter patented in India: Expected to offer 122 km range

Honda has secured an Indian patent for the UC3 electric scooter, adding another model to its growing portfolio of electric two-wheelers. The scooter is already on sale in Thailand and Vietnam, but the patent alone does not confirm an India launch. Honda has previously patented several two-wheelers in India primarily to protect their intellectual property, without necessarily introducing them locally.

Electric scooter with fixed battery

Unlike the Honda Activa e, the UC3 uses a fixed battery setup. It is also Honda’s first electric scooter to use LFP battery chemistry. The scooter is expected to use a 3.2 kWh battery, with Honda claiming durability for more than 1,500 charging cycles.

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The claimed range stands at 122 km, while performance is positioned around that of a 160cc petrol-powered scooter. Power comes from an 8 bhp electric motor, with a claimed top speed of 80 km/h.

Charging can be carried out at up to 1200W. The UC3 uses 12-inch wheels and gets CBS braking rather than ABS.

Distinctive styling

The UC3 combines elements from different scooter designs. Its front-end appearance has a maxi-scooter influence, while the side panels, seat and rear section follow a more neo-retro theme.

At the front, the scooter gets three LED DRLs that also function as turn indicators. The main LED headlamps sit directly below them and have a slim appearance. A windshield is positioned above the DRLs, with the charging flap integrated into this area.

The rear features a more conventional LED tail-light and indicator arrangement, while the seat has a layered, complex design.

Features and technology

Honda has equipped the UC3 with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Honda RoadSync connectivity. Other equipment includes traction control, three riding modes (Econ, Standard & Sport), and a reverse assist function.

The scooter also uses adaptive regeneration, which automatically selects the regeneration level depending on the battery percentage. A Smart Key with keyless go, a Type-C charging port, and 26-litre underseat storage are also part of the package.

The lighting system uses bi-chromatic headlights, adding another distinctive feature.

India launch remains uncertain

In Thailand, the Honda UC3 is priced at THB 142,600 before subsidies, equivalent to roughly ₹4.1 lakh. The subsidised price drops to THB 132,600, or around ₹3.82 lakh. In Vietnam, Honda currently sells the scooter through the CBU route, although CKD production is expected to begin soon.

For India, however, Honda has not confirmed a launch timeline. The patent establishes that the company has protected the UC3's design or technology in the country. Still, it should not be treated as confirmation that the electric scooter will enter the market.

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