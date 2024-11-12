Honda Activa Electric first teaser released ahead of debut on November 27

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has dropped the first teaser for its maiden electric scooter for the Indian market. Dubbed the ‘Honda Activa Electric’ on the internet, the first teaser of the upcoming electric scooter shows off its LED headlamp. The teaser previews a design language, which appears decidedly different from the current Honda Activa. Notably, the design is likely to be different from the Honda CUV e:, recently announced for the European market.