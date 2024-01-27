Check out this Honda's electric scooter that can fold

Honda has launched a new electric scooter designed for last mile connectivity.
The scooter is called Motocompacto.
The new electric scooter is inspired by Motocompo which was sold by Honda in early 1980s
Honda Motocompacto uses a permanent magnet direct drive electric motor mounted in the front wheel
It puts out a max power output of 490 W and 16 Nm of peak torque. Honda is claiming a top speed of 24 kmph.
Honda is using a 6.8 Ah battery pack. It takes 3.5 hours to fully charge using a 110 V charger
Honda is claiming a riding range of 19 km on a single charge.
The electric scooter can be folded and it weighs 19 kg.
The wheelbase of the Honda Motocompacto measures 741 mm and the seat height is just 622 mm.