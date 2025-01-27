Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Which electric scooter will you pick?

The Indian electric vehicle has seen a boost over the years mostly due the incoming more several new electric two wheelers in the country. While the segment was mostly dominated by new age startups, the past year saw many traditional players like TVS and Bajaj gaming top spots with their respective electric scooters. Now though, two more traditional players have joined the space, Honda with its Activa e and Suzuki with the e Access. The Honda Activa e was launched during the Auto Expo 2025 while the Suzuki e-Access was unveiled during the same event.

The Honda Activa e was launched with a starting price of ₹1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Initially, the deliveries of the electric scooter will begin in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai in the first phase starting this February. Meanwhile, the Suzuki e-Access is expected to go on sale later this year. Here’s a quick look at how the two electric scooters compare against each other when it comes to specs, range and features.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Specs

The Honda Activa e is based on the body and frame of the Activa itself, and rivals other electric commuter models in the segment equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model. With the Activa e, Honda has tried to incorporate the design language of the Activa which is the best selling Honda model in India.

Meanwhile, underpinning the Suzuki e-Access is a completely new platform. The electric scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-type suspension at the rear. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends with a 90/90-section tyre at the front and a 100/80-section tyre at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc and a rear drum setup.

In terms of dimensions, the e-Access measures 1,880 mm in length, 715 mm in width, and 1,140 mm in height, with a 1,305 mm long wheelbase. The ground clearance stands at 165 mm, while the seat height measures 765 mm. The kerb weight stands at 122 kg.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Range

The two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries on the Honda Activa e deliver energy to the wheel-side motor that is rated for an output of 5.6 bhp and a maximum output of 8 bhp. The electric scooter gets three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON. The company claims that the electric scooter can cover a distance of 102 kms on a single charge.

Suzuki e-Access draws power from a 3.07 kWh LFP fixed battery pack. The company claims a range of 95 km (IDC). Power will come from a 4.1 kW (5.4 bhp) electric motor that churns out 15 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is limited to 71 kmph. The battery takes about 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, while a full charge will take 6 hours and 42 minutes via a 240-watt portable charger. A fast charger will drop the charging time to 1 hour and 12 minutes (0-80 per cent) and 2 hours and 12 minutes (0-100 per cent).The scooter gets three riding modes including Eco, Ride ‘A’ and Ride ‘B’ along with a reverse mode.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Features

In terms of features, the Suzuki e Access features all-LED lighting with an LED DRL, a combined braking system, a remote fuel lid opener, dual front pockets and 24.4 litres of underseat storage, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Meanwhile, the Honda Activa e gets Honda RoadSync Duo, which allows users to make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting a smartphone via bluetooth

