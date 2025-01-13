Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?

Hero MotorCorp’s electric vehicle division, Vida is set to launch its first electric ADV (adventure) motorcycle soon. In a recent development, the company has patented the design for its upcoming electric ADV motorcycle in India. The bike is expected to be launched in the country sometime later in 2025.

During EICMA 2024, Vida showcased its Vida Z electric scooter for the global markets. However, the traces of the new ADV can be traced back to EICMA 2023. At EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro. They were meant to be an exhibition of the company's approach to electric off-road vehicles.

The Lynx was an adult-oriented electric dirt bike, while the Acro appears to be a bike targeted at a younger demographic, being a learner's bike. The recent design patent filed suggests Vida might have plans to build the Acro. The patent image shows no front braking components and is in tune with the concept of the Acro.

Vida ADV concept: What else is known

The electric ADV bike is equipped with large spoked wheels, a single-seat design, and a centrally positioned electric motor. It features center-set footpegs and the tires appear to be designed for off-road use. Interestingly, the patent image does not show a rear disc brake.

The ADV motorcycle also showcases a raised handlebar and a flat seat to ensure an upright riding posture. The front suspension appears to consist of height-adjustable USD telescopic forks with robust fork covers, while the rear suspension is managed by a mono-shock. The removable battery is positioned along the bike's spine, paired with a mid-mounted electric motor. This motor drives the rear wheel using what seems to be a belt drive.

Vida V2: Specs, features and price

The Vida V2 range of electric scooters were recently launched. The new Vida V2 is an upgraded version of the V1 e-scooter lineup and will be available in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro. The Vida V2 Lite is priced at ₹96,000, ex-showroom, followed by the V2 Plus at ₹1.15 lakh and the V2 Pro at ₹1.35 lakh.

The Vida V2 Lite is the most affordable offering in the lineup. It comes with a 2.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 94 km (IDC) on a single charge. It’s also an entirely new variant to join the Vida family alongside the Plus and Pro trims. The V2 Lite has a lower top speed of 69 kmph and comes with two riding modes—Ride and Eco. The feature set remains identical to the more expensive variants, including the 7-inch TFT touchscreen display.

The V2 Plus packs a bigger 3.44 kWh battery pack with a 143 km range, while the V2 Pro gets a bigger 3.94 kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 165 km on a single charge. The battery packs are removable on the V2 range and can be charged up to 80 per cent in about six hours.

