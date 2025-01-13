HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 13, 2025: Hero Vida Electric Adv Motorcycle Patented. Will It Be Launched In India?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 13, 2025: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2025, 10:28 AM
Latest news on January 13, 2025: The patent images by Vida indicate towards the Acro electric ADV bike showcased at EICMA 2023

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
13 Jan 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?

  • At EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro.
13 Jan 2025, 09:54 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: This Indian city has world's second slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru and Pune among top four: Study

  • Kolkata has surpassed Bengaluru to become India's most congested city in 2024.
13 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Maha Kumbh Traffic plan in Prayagraj: Diversions, parking details for devotees

  • The entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg.
13 Jan 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: West Bengal government notifies new speed limits, maximum speed capped at 50 kmph

  • The speed limit on all urban and non-urban roads passing through market and residential areas with significant interactions between motor vehicles and people has been restricted to 30 kmph.
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2025, 07:01 AM IST

