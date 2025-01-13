LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 13, 2025: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?
Latest news on January 13, 2025: The patent images by Vida indicate towards the Acro electric ADV bike showcased at EICMA 2023
13 Jan 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?
- At EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro.
13 Jan 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: This Indian city has world's second slow-moving traffic, Bengaluru and Pune among top four: Study
- Kolkata has surpassed Bengaluru to become India's most congested city in 2024.
13 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Maha Kumbh Traffic plan in Prayagraj: Diversions, parking details for devotees
- The entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg.
13 Jan 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: West Bengal government notifies new speed limits, maximum speed capped at 50 kmph
- The speed limit on all urban and non-urban roads passing through market and residential areas with significant interactions between motor vehicles and people has been restricted to 30 kmph.
First Published Date: 13 Jan 2025, 07:01 AM IST