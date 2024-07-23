While the Vida V1 Pro priced on the premium side, the OEM is planning to bring an affordable electric scooter in FY25
The affordable Vida electric scooter is expected to launch in a few months
It would come with a smaller battery pack
This means the upcoming Vida electric scooter would offer shorter range than the current V1 Pro
Hero MotoCorp is yet to reveal further details of the upcoing electric scooter
Interestingly, this move comes after Ola Electric and Ather Energy launched affordable scooters in India
Hero Electric is aiming to launch electric motorcycles as well
With the new EVs, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a larger chunk of Indian electric two-wheeler market
Expect more details of the EV to be revealed soon