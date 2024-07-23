Hero MotoCorp's Vida to launch an affordable electric scooter

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 23, 2024

While the Vida V1 Pro priced on the premium side, the OEM is planning to bring an affordable electric scooter in FY25

The affordable Vida electric scooter is expected to launch in a few months

It would come with a smaller battery pack

This means the upcoming Vida electric scooter would offer shorter range than the current V1 Pro

 Check product page

Hero MotoCorp is yet to reveal further details of the upcoing electric scooter

Interestingly, this move comes after Ola Electric and Ather Energy launched affordable scooters in India

Hero Electric is aiming to launch electric motorcycles as well

With the new EVs, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a larger chunk of Indian electric two-wheeler market

Expect more details of the EV to be revealed soon
Check more on affordable Vida electric scooter
Click Here