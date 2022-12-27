HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Goodbye 2022: Top Ev Brands & Models That Arrived In India This Year

Goodbye 2022: Top EV brands & models that arrived in India this year

It’s time to take a look at the top brands and models in the electric vehicle segment that arrived in India in 2022. While some were indeed promising, others ensured to bring sizable updates to the existing range. Either way, it was a good year for the electric mobility segment.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 19:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here are the car brands and models that arrived in India in 2022 that impressed us the most
Here are the car brands and models that arrived in India in 2022 that impressed us the most
Here are the car brands and models that arrived in India in 2022 that impressed us the most
Here are the car brands and models that arrived in India in 2022 that impressed us the most

So, as we bid goodbye to the current year, here’s a quick look at the new brands and electric vehicles that arrived in India in 2022. Lots of promise, lots of anticipation and certainly plenty of range, here are our top picks.

Also Read : Goodbye 2022: Electric two-wheelers launched that impressed us the most 

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and priced at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and priced at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)

1. BYD Atto 3

Chinese auto giant BYD entered the passenger vehicle market last year but its true entry to the private car segment only happened in 2022. The automaker first made the e6 MPV available for private buyers and followed it up with the very capable Atto 3 a few weeks ago. The BYD Atto 3 is an electric compact SUV and as we find out on our first drive, it is an extremely capable machine. The electric offering promises over 201 bhp, 521 km of range, and plenty of features. The quirky looks also leave a mark and so does the premium fit and finish. The steep pricing may be a put off but there’s plenty to like about the Atto 3 and the direction BYD is heading into.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

The Mercedes-Benz electric range has set new benchmarks in the luxury EV segment
The Mercedes-Benz electric range has set new benchmarks in the luxury EV segment
The Mercedes-Benz electric range has set new benchmarks in the luxury EV segment
The Mercedes-Benz electric range has set new benchmarks in the luxury EV segment

2. Mercedes-Benz EQB/EQS

Mercedes-Benz India was at its offensive best when it came to the electric mobility segment. The automaker not only brought global flagships like the EQS and EQS 53 AMG to the Indian market but both models are being locally assembled as well. It clearly shows the brand’s commitment to the Indian market and the segment as well. Not just these but the automaker also introduced the EQB electric SUV this year. The new offering is the manufacturer’s most accessible EV in India and offers the practicality of seating seven in comfort. This is just the start of Mercedes’ EV offensive with more planned in the coming years.

Also Read : Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars that won hearts

The Kia EV6 has been well received in India and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia EV6 has been well received in India and is priced at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia EV6 has been well received in India and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Kia EV6 has been well received in India and is priced at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Kia EV6

Making its debut in the electric mobility market this year was Kia India. The automaker introduced the EV6 electric SUV this year promising plenty of range with an action-packed driving experience. Arriving as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the model has been well received with most units allocated for India sold out. The Kia EV6 is premium, fun and quite practical too, which makes it apt for our customer needs. On the bright side, Kia is planning to showcase the EV9 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, so be rest assured that more EVs are incoming.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is just the right mix of luxury, performance and practicality making it an apt choice
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is just the right mix of luxury, performance and practicality making it an apt choice (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is just the right mix of luxury, performance and practicality making it an apt choice
The Volvo XC40 Recharge is just the right mix of luxury, performance and practicality making it an apt choice (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

4. Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo name is known for its brilliant products and this year, we finally got the brand’s first all-electric offering in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the brand’s most accessible EV in the country and a rival to the Kia EV6. It’s spacious, practical, loaded on features and just what you would expect from the Swedish carmaker. It also drives brilliantly as we found out in our review. Volvo plans to bring at least one new EV every year to India and that has us excited for sure.

Also Read : Goodbye 2022: Key events that shaped the Indian auto industry this year

The Tiago EV makes the electric car segment go mainstream, promising higher adoption numbers for EVs
The Tiago EV makes the electric car segment go mainstream, promising higher adoption numbers for EVs (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The Tiago EV makes the electric car segment go mainstream, promising higher adoption numbers for EVs
The Tiago EV makes the electric car segment go mainstream, promising higher adoption numbers for EVs (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

5. Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors has been the pioneer in the electric mobility segment in recent years and managed to take the space mainstream with the Tiago EV. Priced from 8.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tiago EV is a real, affordable and practical option for customers wanting to make the switch to electric mobility. The pricing is on-point and so is that range of 250 km (lower variants) and 315 km (higher variants) on a single charge. The Tata Tiago EV will pave way for more models, which will make electric mobility more accessible for the masses.

The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest motorcycle built in India and holds a lot of promise
The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest motorcycle built in India and holds a lot of promise
The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest motorcycle built in India and holds a lot of promise
The Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest motorcycle built in India and holds a lot of promise

6. Ultraviolette F77

Moving from cars to electric two-wheelers, Bengaluru-based start-up Ultraviolette Automotive finally launched its maiden offering this year. The F77 is India’s fastest accelerating electric motorcycle and gets some lip-smacking performance figures. The bike packs about 38 bhp and 95 Nm of torque with a range of 307 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 147 kmph and gets jet fighter-inspired styling. Hopes are high from Ultraviolette and the company will begin deliveries next month starting from Bengaluru.

The Vida V1 is priced at from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and promises to be a worthy contender in the e-scooter segment
The Vida V1 is priced at from 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and promises to be a worthy contender in the e-scooter segment
The Vida V1 is priced at from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and promises to be a worthy contender in the e-scooter segment
The Vida V1 is priced at from 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and promises to be a worthy contender in the e-scooter segment

7. Vida from Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp arrived in the EV segment with the new Vida sub-brand and the new V1 electric scooter arrived with lots of promise. It’s comparable to the best electric scooters on sale at the moment and even exceeds the same in some areas. Add to that Hero’s vast experience of selling two-wheelers and hopes are high of Vida going mainstream, not just in India but in developed countries as well. The Vida V1 will roll out to customers only next year and we can’t wait to ride one soon.

Also Read : Goodbye 2022: 5 key developments in Indian automobile industry

Special Mention

Also making some serious impact this year were Tata Motors and MG Motor India. Tata not only introduced the long-range Nexon EV Prime this year but also showcased the future of its electric mobility business with concepts like the Curvv and Avinya, previewing what Gen 3 electric models from the would look like. Up next, MG introduced the ZS EV facelift this year bringing comprehensive changes to the electric compact SUV. The brand has also showcased the Air EV, which will be its most affordable electric vehicle in India and is set to arrive at Auto Expo 2023.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 19:47 PM IST
TAGS: goodbye 2022 Vida V1 Ultraviolette F77 Tata Tiago EV Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Mercedes Benz EQS BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Goodbye 2022: Top EV brands & models that arrived in India this year
Goodbye 2022: Top EV brands & models that arrived in India this year
Goodbye 2022: Electric two-wheelers launched that impressed us the most
Goodbye 2022: Electric two-wheelers launched that impressed us the most
Mercedes-Benz recalled only one S-Class this year. Know why
Mercedes-Benz recalled only one S-Class this year. Know why
Simple steps to follow while driving an EV this winter
Simple steps to follow while driving an EV this winter
Will two-wheelers bring the ethanol revolution in India?
Will two-wheelers bring the ethanol revolution in India?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city