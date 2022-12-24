HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian Concept Cars That Won Hearts

Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars that won hearts

The Indian auto industry, like the rest of the global auto sector, has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in 2022. If we look at the bright side, the Indian auto sector witnessed the unveiling and launches of some spectacular passenger cars. Also, we witnessed some stunning concept cars that were unveiled this year in the country. Tata Motors and Mahindra, the two leading homegrown passenger vehicle brands, took the lead in unveiling these stunning concept cars.

By:
| Written By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM
Indian auto industry witnessed the unveiling of some stunning concept cars by home-grown automakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra.

With the year 2022 almost ending its race, HT Auto has narrowed down the list of exciting Indian concept cars that were unveiled this year, promising some spectacular passenger vehicles on roads that are supposed to launch in the country over the next few years. Take a look at these Indian concept cars that won our hearts.

(Also Watch: Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of the year in pics)

Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya is based on a new Gen 3 platform which is built with lightweight materials and focuses on bringing down the overall mass of products based on it. This means that the Avinya may offer over 500 kms range in its production version.
Tata Avinya is based on a new Gen 3 platform which is built with lightweight materials and focuses on bringing down the overall mass of products based on it. This means that the Avinya may offer over 500 kms range in its production version.

Certainly one of the most exciting concept cars that broke cover this year. Tata Avinya concept previewed an all-electric MPV with exuberant styling and premium features. The EV concept is claimed to come as a giant stride towards the next generation of Tata electric vehicles. Based on Gen 3 architecture, this EV has received its name from the Sanskrit language, where the word Avinya stands for innovation. Tata Motors claims that this EV concept focuses on spaciousness inside the cabin and comfort for the occupants, an advanced range of technologies driven by new-age software and artificial intelligence. The Tata Avinya is slated to enter production in 2025.

Tata Curvv

Tata CURVV Concept will be produced first as an electric vehicle and later in an ICE version.
Tata CURVV Concept will be produced first as an electric vehicle and later in an ICE version.

Tata Curvv is another sporty and exciting electric concept car that broke cover earlier in 2022. The car comes with a dynamic and modern SYV typology that combines the sportiness of an SUV and the elegance of a coupe. Tata Motors claims this EV concept carries a perfect balance between elegance, performance and practicality. It features a muscular and strong front and rear profile and slim LED lights at the front and rear. The coupe-like roofline adds premiumness to the SUV, while the flared fenders, wheel arch cladding and lower sill, and raised ride height, give it a sense of toughness and durability. It gets a high-gloss black finish adding a premium touch.

(Also Watch: Tata CURVV Concept: How Tata Motors is changing the way SUVs are designed)

Mahindra Born Electric SUVs

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.

Mahindra gave us a hint of its electrification strategy by showcasing an EV offensive earlier this year. The homegrown SUV specialist revealed five different electric SUV concepts, namely XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. These electric SUV concepts are distinctive from each other and come loaded with a host of advanced technologies. Mahindra claims that these electric SUV concepts will enter production in the near future and play a key role in the automaker's electrification strategy. These electric SUVs are underpinned by the automaker's newly developed INGLO architecture, which has been specially designed for electric vehicles. To be offered under the ‘XUV’ and ‘BE’ sub-brands, Mahindra claims to roll out these five electric SUVs in the market starting from 2024 up to 2026.

Also Read : What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Tata Tata Motors concept car electric vehicle electric car
