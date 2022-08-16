What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs

HT Auto
Mahindra Group Chairman dismissed any notion that the new Mahindra electric vehicles are still in concept form. He also hinted that three of the EVs are likely to retain their design to a large extent even in production form.
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, said that at least three of the newly-unveiled electric SUVs are in an advanced stage of development while the other two will soon be under execution.
The five electric SUVs unveiled by Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday, August 15, are not concept cars. Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of the company clarified this after questions whether the five EVs will look different in their production avatar. Usually, concept cars offer an idea about how car may look like when it actually hits the market. In most cases the concept design, which looks more attractive, has vast differences when it takes final shape. But Mahindra promises that the carmaker will not tread that path.

Anand Mahindra took to social media platform to clarify that at least three of the newly-unveiled electric SUVs are in an advanced stage of development while the other two will soon be under execution. “What you see is what you will get," Mahindra wrote to one of the users on Twitter who asked if the EVs are concept cars.

On Monday, August 15, Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled its first five fully-electric SUVs. These EVs will be launched under two brands - the XUV and the all-new electric-only brand BE. The EVs are named the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05 and BE.07 are going to be launched in India by 2026, with the first one launching as early as 2024.

Mahindra said that the upcoming five electric SUVs will form the cornerstone of the carmaker's global ambitions. "Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Mahindra said.

Mahindra sells eVerito as its only electric car in India. The electric car segment in the country is currently led by Tata Motors. It has more than 80 per cent market share among all electric four-wheeler manufacturers. Mahindra aims to challenge Tata's dominance in the EV space with these upcoming models. The carmaker hopes that it will sell at least one electric SUV out of every four SUVs by 2027.

