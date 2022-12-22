Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of the year in pics
The year 2022 witnessed some exciting concept cars from different brands that would spawn stunning production cars in the near future.
Mercedes-Benz showcased its most efficient electric car, Vision EQXX, at CES 2022, which claims to return a range of over 1,000 km on a single charge.
Mercedes Vision EQXX concept previews an upcoming suave-looking electric coupe that blends retro styling with modern technology.
The BMW iX Flow is another exciting concept car of 2022 with a unique colour-changing feature using E Ink technology.
BMW iX Flow's E Ink technology gives the electric vehicle an option to alter its body colour and patterns. The concept EV was displayed at CES 2022.
Sony Vision S 02 EV concept is the testimony to the tech giant's automotive ambitions.
The Sony Vision S 02 concept car previews a suave futuristic EV that is claimed to come as a platform for future technologies than just a mere car.
Audi Activesphere concept is the fourth Ev concept car in the automaker's Sphere series, which also includes Urban Sphere, Grand Sphere, Skysphere.
Audi Actvesphere concept previews an electric sportscar with flared fenders, large wheels, a transparent glass roof.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is an ultra-offroader iteration of the Jeep Wrangler EV.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is an absurdly quick 4x4 EV capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in two seconds.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz EQXX Audi Audi Activesphere BMW BMW iX Flow Jeep Jeep Wrangler concept car electric car electric vehicle luxury car
