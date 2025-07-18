Eyeing the Tesla Model Y? Here are all the colour options and costs explained

The Tesla Model Y is finally available in India as the debut offering from the American EV brand, and the all-electric crossover comes with both RWD and Long Range RWD variants. While the ex-showroom price tag for the two variants is ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, the Model Y’s final price will bear additional costs, depending on the buyer’s colour of choice. If you are interested in purchasing the new EV, here is a concise breakdown of the Model Y’s colour schemes and the extra charges for each option:

Tesla offers the Model Y with a range of 6 exterior colour options regardless of the variant, and these include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Out of the lot, Stealth Grey is offered as the base option and comes with no additional cost.

Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black are both offered with an additional charge of ₹95,000. The Glacier Blue paint scheme can be had for ₹1.25 lakh. If you want your Model Y in Quicksilver or Ultra Red, you will have to cough up ₹1.85 lakh in extra costs.

Tesla Model Y: More options

The Model Y is offered with two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, and both can be had without extra charges. Additionally, Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for ₹6 lakh. The company has noted that FSD features remain subject to regulatory approvals, and in its current form, the system requires active driver supervision. The Model Y will receive OTA updates as the FSD suite evolves over time.

Tesla Model Y: Key highlights

The Tesla Model Y is offered in India with two battery packs: the 60 kWh unit in the base model provides up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range, and the 75 kWh battery pack for the Long Range variant delivers up to 622 km of claimed range on a single charge.

The Model Y is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp. With this, the crossover can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It supports Tesla's Supercharging network, and a 15-minute charge is estimated to replenish between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

The electric SUV brings a clean, aerodynamic design with flush-fitting handles, slim LEDs, and a fastback profile. Its feature-laden cabin offers a minimalistic dashboard layout with all controls embedded within a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. There is also an additional 8-inch display for the rear occupants, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a power-operated tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

