Eyeing the Tesla Model Y? Here are all the colour options and costs explained
- The Tesla Model Y is offered with six exterior colour options, two interior themes, and an optional Full Self-Driving package.
The Tesla Model Y is finally available in India as the debut offering from the American EV brand, and the all-electric crossover comes with both RWD and Long Range RWD variants. While the ex-showroom price tag for the two variants is ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, the Model Y’s final price will bear additional costs, depending on the buyer’s colour of choice. If you are interested in purchasing the new EV, here is a concise breakdown of the Model Y’s colour schemes and the extra charges for each option:
Tesla offers the Model Y with a range of 6 exterior colour options regardless of the variant, and these include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Out of the lot, Stealth Grey is offered as the base option and comes with no additional cost.
Also check these Cars
Also Read : Tesla Model Y: 5 things you need to know before buying the new American EV
Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black are both offered with an additional charge of ₹95,000. The Glacier Blue paint scheme can be had for ₹1.25 lakh. If you want your Model Y in Quicksilver or Ultra Red, you will have to cough up ₹1.85 lakh in extra costs.
Tesla Model Y: More options
The Model Y is offered with two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, and both can be had without extra charges. Additionally, Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for ₹6 lakh. The company has noted that FSD features remain subject to regulatory approvals, and in its current form, the system requires active driver supervision. The Model Y will receive OTA updates as the FSD suite evolves over time.
Also Watch: Tesla Model Y arrives in India! Here’s what you need to know
Tesla Model Y: Key highlights
The Tesla Model Y is offered in India with two battery packs: the 60 kWh unit in the base model provides up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range, and the 75 kWh battery pack for the Long Range variant delivers up to 622 km of claimed range on a single charge.
The Model Y is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp. With this, the crossover can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It supports Tesla's Supercharging network, and a 15-minute charge is estimated to replenish between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.
The electric SUV brings a clean, aerodynamic design with flush-fitting handles, slim LEDs, and a fastback profile. Its feature-laden cabin offers a minimalistic dashboard layout with all controls embedded within a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. There is also an additional 8-inch display for the rear occupants, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a power-operated tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week