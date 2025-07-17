Tesla Model Y: 5 things you need to know before buying the new American EV
- Tesla has launched the Model Y in India, priced from ₹59.89 lakh, offering two variants, minimalist interiors, limited Autopilot features, fast-charging support, and a planned Supercharger network rollout.
After several years of speculation, Tesla has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y SUV. Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), with two variants available: RWD and RWD Long Range. The first Tesla showroom has opened at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, and bookings have begun.
While Tesla’s arrival in India marks a long-anticipated step, availability is initially limited to Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai. Many of its headline features, including autonomous driving, will depend on future updates and local regulations. Here are five key highlights of the American EV:
The Tesla Model Y comes in Standard and Long Range variants, both with rear-wheel drive. According to Tesla, the Standard version offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km, while the Long Range claims up to 622 km on a single charge. The Standard variant is powered by a 63 kWh battery and produces 299 hp, while the Long Range variant uses an 83 kWh battery with 340 hp. Both versions have a stated top speed of 201 kph, though real-world figures may vary.
The Model Y’s interior relies heavily on digital controls through a large 15.4-inch touchscreen placed in the centre. There are few physical buttons, with even the air vents electronically controlled and hidden from view. Rear passengers get an 8-inch touchscreen to adjust media and seat settings. Features listed for India include heated and ventilated seats, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and a 9-speaker audio system. The design remains consistent with Tesla’s usual approach of a clean, stripped-down look.
Tesla is offering its Autopilot driver-assistance system in India for an additional ₹6 lakh. However, it comes with a disclaimer: many of the features require regulatory clearance and active driver supervision. Tesla’s website states that these functions will be made available gradually through software updates as approvals come through, so buyers shouldn’t expect fully autonomous driving from day one.
Tesla has announced plans to install 16 Supercharger stations across India, starting with eight in and around Mumbai and Delhi. The Long Range variant supports 250 kW charging speeds, with Tesla claiming up to 267 km of range can be added in 15 minutes. These chargers will be key for those considering EV ownership, especially given India’s still-developing charging infrastructure.
Also check these Cars
With ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹59.89 lakh to ₹67.89 lakh, the Model Y enters a segment already occupied by electric SUVs such as the Kia EV6, Volvo EC40, and Mercedes-Benz EQA. Tesla offers a 4-year or 80,000 km vehicle warranty and an 8-year or 1,92,000 km battery and drive unit warranty in India. Delivery of the Standard variant is expected this quarter, while the Long Range version will follow from the next quarter.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week