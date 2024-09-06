HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Sales In Delhi Take A Hit As Prices Rise After Removal Of 10% Road Tax Waiver

EV sales in Delhi take a hit as prices rise after removal of 10% road tax waiver

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Delhi wants to be the EV capital of India. But the recent decision to remove road tax waiver is likely to dull EV-buying sentiments in the national ca
...
Electric vehicle
The Delhi government has withdrawn road tax waiver on electric vehicles which was part of the incentives it offered to customers under the state's EV policy to boost sales.
Electric vehicle
The Delhi government has withdrawn road tax waiver on electric vehicles which was part of the incentives it offered to customers under the state's EV policy to boost sales.

Price of electric vehicles in Delhi will cost more than some of the other parts of the country after the state government decided to remove road tax waiver on EVs to benefit customers as part of its efforts to boost sales. The state government had introduced the benefit as part of the Delhi EV Policy, which helped to reduce cost of EVs by 10 per cent for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers in the passenger electric vehicle segment. The EV Policy expired on August 31, leading to hike in EV prices which impacted sales in the national capital.

According to a report on Mint, inventory is piling up at EV dealerships after removal of the tax benefits. Economic Times also reported that EV sales has taken a hit after the Delhi EV Policy expired quoting sources within auto dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). The withdrawal of the Delhi EV Policy benefits means that driving home an electric vehicle will require to pay 10 per cent road tax which was earlier waived off.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.6 kWh Range Icon460 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : EV manufacturers in India don't need subsidies anymore, says Nitin Gadkari

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 in pipeline

The Delhi EV Policy, which was extended twice after its expiry on December 31 last year, was introduced on August 7, 2020, for a period of three years. The state government is yet to finalise a new EV policy that is expected to replace the expired policy soon. The Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 is still being discussed while a final draft is being prepared for notification before it takes shape. However, the state government has not yet revealed a definite timeline on when it is expected to launch.

According to sources quoted by Economic Times, the dealers' body and other stakeholders are planning to meet the state government officials to seek a resolution. The report claims that EV sales have gone down ‘drastically’ within the first few days of September. One of the sources was quoted saying, “The state government was to take a decision on extension of road tax waiver on EVs. But that did not happen even though the cap on the number of vehicles to get the benefit has not been reached. The gains accrued so far stand to get derailed if the matter is not resolved quickly."

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari advocates for reducing GST on flex-fuel vehicles to 12%

Delhi second among cities with highest EV sales

Delhi stands second on the list of Indian cities with highest electric vehicle sales. In 2023, Delhi saw a total of 8,211 registrations of electric vehicles, as Bengaluru topped the chart with 8,690 EV sales. Between January and May this year, Delhi has only seen 4,016 EVs sold as overall sales in the segment has dipped.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car EV Delhi EV Policy

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.