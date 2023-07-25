Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter launched at 1.05 lakh

A Madhya Pradesh-based electric vehicle maker Enigma Automobiles has launched a high speed electric scooter - Ambier N8. It claims that the battery-powered vehicle will deliver a per charge range of 200 kilometres and can be juiced up to full within four hours using a fast charger. It has been priced at ₹1.05 lakh while the pricing goes up to ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The scooter has been designed to meet the needs to marketing personnel, intercity travelers and aggregators. Bookings for the scooter have begun and it can be booked online by providing certain relevant details. Once booking is made, representatives from the company will get in touch with the customers to complete the purchasing process.

The high-speed scooter comes equipped with a 1500-watt motor and a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery with a capacity of 63V 60AH. It gets a load capacity of 200 kgs, including the rider. It can reach a top speed of 45 to 50 kmph. For easy cargo transportation, the Ambier N8 has been designed to offer a 26-litre boot space. In terms of technology, the scooter can be connected with the ENIGMA ON Connect App on mobile phones. This allows users to access connected functionalities on the scooter.

The N8 Thunderstorm variant has been made available in five colour options - Grey, White, Blue, Matte Black, and Silver.

Going forward, the company plans to launch an additional variant of the scooter to further expand the options available to customers. “As part of our expansion plans, Enigma Automobiles is actively developing new electric scooters tailored for the B2B segment. The company looks forward to launching one such model later this year, catering specifically to the unique requirements of businesses and commercial use," said Anmol Bohre, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enigma Automobiles.

