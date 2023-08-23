This family electric scooter has a range of 110-km and costs 99,999

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 23, 2023

Godawari Electric Motors has launched the 99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom)

The manufacturer says that the electric scooter is designed for a family. 

Godawari Electric Motors will offer a battery pack of 2.52 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 110 km on a single charge.

Godawari Eblu Feo gets three riding modes - Economy, Normal and Power.

 The top speed of the electric scooter will be 60 kmph and there will be regenerative braking as well. 

The company offers a 60 V home charger along with the scooter which takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to fully recharge the battery pack. 

The scooter comes with Combi-braking system with disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 

In terms of features, there is Bluetooth connectivity, a charging point, a 7.4-inch digital full color display, service alert, incoming notification alert etc. 

Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.
To check out more about the Godawari Eblu Feo
Click Here