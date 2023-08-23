This family electric scooter has a range of 110-km and costs 99,999

Godawari Electric Motors has launched the ₹99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom)
The manufacturer says that the electric scooter is designed for a family.
Godawari Electric Motors will offer a battery pack of 2.52 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 110 km on a single charge.
Godawari Eblu Feo gets three riding modes - Economy, Normal and Power.
The top speed of the electric scooter will be 60 kmph and there will be regenerative braking as well.
The company offers a 60 V home charger along with the scooter which takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to fully recharge the battery pack.
The scooter comes with Combi-braking system with disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear.
In terms of features, there is Bluetooth connectivity, a charging point, a 7.4-inch digital full color display, service alert, incoming notification alert etc.
Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.