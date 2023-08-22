HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Godawari Eblu Feo Electric Scooter Launched At 99,999 With 110 Km Range

Godawari Eblu Feo electric scooter launched at 99,999 with 110-km range

Godawari Electric Motors has ventured into the EV two-wheeler segment with the launch of Eblu Feo at 99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom). It gets a 2.52 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be dust and water resistant. The scooter gets a claimed range of 110 kilometres. Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 13:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Godawari Eblu Feo electric scooter (Paarth Khatri/HT Auto)
Godawari Eblu Feo electric scooter

The scooter will be manufactured at the company's Raipur facility and will be offered in a single variant. It is aimed to be a family-oriented scooter with a host of safety features and decent performance dynamics. “We are confident that Eblu Feo will be able to meet the expectations and aspirations of families and the next generation buyers," said Hyder Khan, CEO of the company.

Also Read : Why are electric two-wheeler makers launching more affordable products?

Godawari Eblu Feo gets three riding modes - Economy, Normal and Power. It offers a top speed of 60 kmph and features regenerative braking to reduce stress on the battery and extend the driving range. The company offers a 60 V home charger along with the scooter which takes 5 hours 25 minutes to fully juice up the vehicle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2b
₹94,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Freedum (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Freedum
₹74,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2f
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev
₹3.15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The battery-powered scooter comes equipped with a CBS disc brake in the front and rear for passenger safety. It is characterized by Hi-resolution AHO LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. It gets 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres in the front and rear while the side stand comes with a sensor indicator. Telescopic front suspension and dual tube twin shocker ensure a smooth ride.

The scooter comes in five colour options - Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey and Traffic White.

The seat has been ergonomically designed for passenger comfort. In terms of features, the scooter gets Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, a spacious and wide floorboard, mobile charging point, 7.4-inch digital full color display with vehicle information such as service alert, incoming message alert, call alert, reverse indicator, among others.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 13:03 PM IST
TAGS: dual Godavari Eblu Feo electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.