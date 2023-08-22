Godawari Eblu Feo electric scooter launched at 99,999 with 110-km range

Godawari Electric Motors has ventured into the EV two-wheeler segment with the launch of Eblu Feo at ₹99,999 (introductory, ex-showroom). It gets a 2.52 kWh battery pack which is claimed to be dust and water resistant. The scooter gets a claimed range of 110 kilometres. Bookings commenced on August 15 while the deliveries will begin from August 23.

The scooter will be manufactured at the company's Raipur facility and will be offered in a single variant. It is aimed to be a family-oriented scooter with a host of safety features and decent performance dynamics. “We are confident that Eblu Feo will be able to meet the expectations and aspirations of families and the next generation buyers," said Hyder Khan, CEO of the company.

Godawari Eblu Feo gets three riding modes - Economy, Normal and Power. It offers a top speed of 60 kmph and features regenerative braking to reduce stress on the battery and extend the driving range. The company offers a 60 V home charger along with the scooter which takes 5 hours 25 minutes to fully juice up the vehicle.

The battery-powered scooter comes equipped with a CBS disc brake in the front and rear for passenger safety. It is characterized by Hi-resolution AHO LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. It gets 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres in the front and rear while the side stand comes with a sensor indicator. Telescopic front suspension and dual tube twin shocker ensure a smooth ride.

The scooter comes in five colour options - Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey and Traffic White.

The seat has been ergonomically designed for passenger comfort. In terms of features, the scooter gets Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, a spacious and wide floorboard, mobile charging point, 7.4-inch digital full color display with vehicle information such as service alert, incoming message alert, call alert, reverse indicator, among others.

