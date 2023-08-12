Why are electric two-wheeler makers launching more affordable products? Here’s the reason

Several electric two-wheeler makers including Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Tork Motors introduced new, more affordable variants to their lineup
Ola Electric recently launched the S1 Air while Ather Energy introduced the 450S. Tork brought the new Kratos-R Urban variant to the market
All these variants are about ₹20,000-30,000 cheaper than their top-spec counterparts
These more affordable variants carry a low asking price but offer fewer features and a lesser range as well
The reason for this trend has been the recent revision in the FAME II subsidy for electric two-wheelers that went down from ₹15,000 per kWh to ₹10,000 per kWh
The maximum subsidy has also been capped at 15 per cent of the ex-factory pricing for electric two-wheelers
The revision has prompted a massive price hike of ₹20,000-60,000 across different electric scooters and motorcycles, depending on the model
Other electric two-wheeler players are expected to follow suit in the coming months
Simple Energy is planning to bring the more affordable Dot One variant with 180 km based on the Simple One