Driverless Tesla Cybercab can be driven with X-Box-like controller: Report

24 Dec 2024, 15:55 PM
  Tesla Cybercab will enter production cycle in 2026 but is already stirring up a whole lot of buzz.
Tesla
If you are seeing a car minus a steering wheel and no gearbox, yes, you are staring straight inside the Tesla Cybercab. Unveiled by Elon Musk and set to hit production lines from 2026, the Cybercab is a robotaxi that will drive you anywhere without any human in its control.
The Tesla Cybercab has been a long-standing dream of Musk and it is now a reality. Musk has made tall claims, the biggest is that the Cybercab will cost less than $30,000. This would make it even cheaper than the Model 3, the most-affordable Tesla at present.
Musk has also confirmed that the cab will rely on cameras and artificial intelligence for Full Self-Driving (FSD), as is characteristic of Tesla EVs, and this is done in order to save costs. 
Essentiallly a two-seater with a massive cargo area, the Tesla Cybercab is likely to be a city-commute mobility option to begin with. While no range or battery-related information has been shared so far, it is claimed that a passenger will have to pay just 20 cents (approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13) per mile or 1.60 kms.
Complete with gullwing doors and large disc-shaped wheel covers, the Cybercab promises to also be quite the sight on roads. 
The interior features two seats, an armrest, and cupholders. There is a large, rectangular infotainment screen to keep occupants occupied, and it seemingly floats at the centre of the dash.
This image has been used for representational purpose only. The production version of Tesla Cybercab will come with no steering wheel as it will be an autonomous vehicle.
The Tesla Cybercab is the next big thing from the Elon Musk-led company. And while production is scheduled to begin from 2026, the Cybercab has already generated a fair bit of buzz since its concept form was revealed earlier this year. Why won't it? A driverless, two-seater electric car that can manage roads and traffic on its own - sounds great, right? But for anyone unwilling to trust machines entirely, there may be some good news.

As per a report in Romania-based website AutoEvolution, the Tesla Cybercab could also come with a controller to help actual humans operate it. Relying on sources, the report mentions that there is a possibility of hooking-up an X-Box-like controller through a wire to take control of driving duties. It is further reported that the EV may also allow wireless operation from the outside.

Also Read : Five insane highlights of Tesla Cybercab

While Tesla has so far not mentioned anything about a physical controller, there is a chance for such a feature to be incorporated for use in case of emergencies.

At the moment though, there are only speculations about how much human involvement may be needed - or offered - when the Cybercab is on the move. There are even rumours that the production version will come with a joystick.

Tesla Cybercab: What we know so far

Tesla Cybercab
Tesla Cybercab gets some design inspiration from the Cybertruck and has a seating capacity of two.
Tesla Cybercab
Tesla Cybercab gets some design inspiration from the Cybertruck and has a seating capacity of two.

While speculations and rumours are aplenty, there are also several highlights about Tesla Cybercab that have already been officially confirmed. Or at least claims have been made. For starters, it is stated by the comapany that the Tesla Cybercab will offer two lounge-like seats and that there will be one massive screen on the dashboard that will not have any steering or pedals at the bottom.

CEO Musk also claimed that hailing a Cybercab would be cheaper than making use of mass-transit options in cities across the world.

What is not yet known are exact specifics about Cybercab performance, battery or range. Or the charge times either. But Tesla is betting big on Cybercab with Musk previously confirming that plans of a more-affordable EV - one that is cheaper than Model 3 - have been dropped in order to accelerate work on the robotaxi.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2024, 15:43 PM IST
TAGS: Cybercab Tesla Tesla Cybercab

