Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi unveiled: 5 Big highlights

Tesla's much-awaited robotaxi was unveiled at a "We, Robot event" held at Warner Bros. Discovery studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. Tesla is calling it ‘Cybercab’ and it claims that it will change how the world works. Tesla Cybercab could be a big milestone in the automotive industry as it is built from the ground up for autonomous driving only. Here are 5 top highlights of the Tesla Cybercab.

1 Tesla Cybercab: Purpose built fully autonomous vehicle Tesla says that the Cybercab is purpose-built for fully autonomous driving. What this means is that the vehicle does not come with a steering wheel and pedals. Because of this, the Cybercab is a significant leap in automobile technology. However, this also means that Tesla would need to figure out a way to get approvals from regulators to start production for the general public.

2 Tesla Cybercab: Futuristic yet minimalistic design The Cybercab will turn a lot of heads once it is out on the roads. The front is inspired by the Cybertruck with the lightbar and slim headlamps. From the side profile, a sloping roofline is quite evident with no door handles. This is because the doors would open automatically and upwards just like butterfly wings. The cabin itself is quite small with space for just two occupants, an armrest with cupholder and a screen on the dashboard.

3 Tesla Cybercab: Production to start from 2026 Tesla plans to start production of the Cybercab by 2026. However, Elon Musk did say that the production could get delayed to 2026. It is important to note that in the past, Tesla has failed to deliver on promises. There have been several examples with the biggest one being the big delays with the Cybertruck and the Roadster which was revealed back in 2017 and it was meant to go on sale in 2020.

4 Tesla Cybercab: Wireless charging In the past, the manufacturer has teased wireless charging quite a few times. Well, it seems like the Cybercab will be the first mass-produced vehicle to get this feature. Because the Tesla Cybercab will be charged through wireless charging, there is no traditional charging port on the vehicle.

5 Tesla Cybercab: What is the price and running costs? Tesla Cybercab is expected to be priced under $30,000. According to Tesla, the running cost of a city bus is $1 per mile whereas Tesla Cybercab would have a running cost of as low as $0.20 per mile.

