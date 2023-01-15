Citroen e-C3 teased ahead of nearing launch, could challenge Tata Tiago EV

French auto manufacturer Citroen has teased the C3 electric or e-C3 online ahead of its nearing launch in the Indian market. The Citroen e-C3 will be the automaker's first electric car in India, and it is likely to tap the affordable electric car segment, which is largely untapped by the car brands in India. In that case, it would challenge the Tata Tiago EV.

Citroen is tight-lipped about the pricing of the upcoming EV, but it could be priced affordably in a bid to lure buyers. Also, Citroen is aiming to keep the price of this EV in check with 90 per cent localisation, as it revealed earlier. The EV is expected to be launched in the first quarter of this calendar year. Also, expect it to be priced at around ₹10-12 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the EV could come slightly better than the Tata Tiago EV, which offers a 315 km range on a single charge.

Speaking about the design, as teased by the automaker, it appears with an identical front profile to the conventional fuel-powered C3. There are sleek LED DRLs accompanied by large headlamps. A large black grille is at the centre of the front fascia, which would be a closed panel in the upcoming model. Also, the orange trim around the fog lamps is visible. The teaser image also hints at a dual-tone paint theme. There is a skid plate as well.

While the teaser doesn't reveal much about the features of the upcoming Citroen e-C3, expect it to come sporting the equipment borrowed from the C3 petrol, which is already on sale in India. In that case, it would come sporting a 26 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, C-Buddy connectivity technology. Also, there would be a voice command system powered by Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

On the safety front, the Citroen e-C3 could come equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and a speed-sensitive automatic door locking system.

