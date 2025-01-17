Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series is a special edition avatar of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV that debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . Launched at ₹2.63 crore (ex-showroom), it comes as the special edition of the flagship electric SUV from the German luxury car manufacturer. Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series has been showcased at the event alongside the Mercedes-Benz G580 and CLA Concept.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series: Design

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series comes as a special edition model of the flagship Mercedes-Maybach electric SUV, which is currently on sale in the Indian market. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series sports an all-black theme. Even the Maybach emblem of the electric SUV too sports a blacked-out theme. The black treatment has been applied to the front grille close panel, air intakes and running board. Also, there is a rear roof spoiler that adds distinctiveness to this SUV compared to the regular EQS 680. In a nutshell, the new colour theme has been applied to the electric SUV to further increase its appeal.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series carries the same design elements as the standard EQS 680. However, in order to make it distinctive, there are some styling elements that are different from the regular model. Keeping in sync with the exterior, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series continues the all-black theme inside the cabin as well. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series also gets a special ‘Night Series’ specific badge.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series: Powertrain and specifications

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series shares the electric underpinnings with the standard EQS 680 model. The powertrain includes dual electric motors churning out 658 bhp peak power and 950 Nm of maximum torque combined. The dual electric motors, each fitted to one axle, send power to all four wheels through the 4Matic AWD system, making the SUV an all-wheel drive (AWD). The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, before topping out at 210 kmph. The 122 kWh battery pack is claimed to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes with a 200 kW fast charger. The electric SUV is capable of running up to 61 kilometres on a single charge.

