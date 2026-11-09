Ducati DesertX V2 bookings open in India ahead of launch

Ducati has opened bookings for the second-generation DesertX V2 in India, ahead of its expected showroom arrival in the coming weeks. The adventure motorcycle, unveiled internationally at EICMA 2026, is likely to cost between ₹19 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati India is yet to announce its official launch date or confirm the pricing.

Engine and performance

The latest DesertX moves away from the 937cc Testastretta 11-degree engine used by its predecessor. Power now comes from a new 890cc, 90-degree V2 motor, which produces 110.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Ducati claims the engine delivers a broad torque spread, while the revised powertrain is also designed to offer longer service intervals.

The motorcycle uses a monocoque frame, with changes across its platform aimed at improving its performance on uneven terrain. The six-speed gearbox retains the same ratios as the outgoing DesertX, despite the change in engine.

Rally trim

The standard motorcycle will be accompanied by the DesertX Rally, which receives additional equipment for more demanding off-road use. Ducati says development of the Rally involved learnings gathered from its participation in off-road competitions.

Its most significant mechanical upgrade is a fully adjustable KYB suspension setup. The front gets a 48 mm closed-cartridge fork, which is 2 mm larger than the standard unit. It also features Kashima and DLC coatings, technologies commonly associated with high-performance motocross and enduro suspension systems.

Front-wheel travel rises from 231 mm to 249 mm. The Rally also gets a taller, fully adjustable rear monoshock that increases wheel travel over the standard motorcycle. The higher suspension setup results in a taller seat, although Ducati will offer a lower seat option.

Wheels and electronics

The Rally trades the standard cross-spoke tubeless wheels for Excel Takasago centre-spoked tubeless rims. The company says these are lighter and stronger for off-road riding. Its narrower 36-spoke rear rim is also intended to improve agility on trails.

Despite the additional hardware, the Rally weighs 209 kg without fuel. Equipment shared with the standard model includes a 5-inch TFT display, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter. Electronic rider aids comprise multiple riding and power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control.

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