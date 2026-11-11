Tesla Cybertruck production to end in 2027

American electric automaker Tesla is set to discontinue Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory in Texas around mid 2027, according to CEO Elon Musk’s post on X (formerly Twitter). The move would bring an end to one of the electric vehicle industry's most ambitious and unconventional projects. While it generated immense hype around the future of the cars produced by Tesla, reports suggest that the Cybertruck has been axed owing to its substantially low sales numbers.

Tesla plans to end Cybertruck production by mid-2027 amid declining sales and shifting priorities, reallocating Texas Gigafactory capacity towards its autonomous Cybercab taxi

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2026

Tesla Cybertruck: History

First unveiled in November 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck introduced a distinctive design with its angular exterior, stainless-steel body construction and unconventional proportions, making it one of the most recognisable electric vehicles globally. The company initially projected annual sales of approximately 250,000 units, while CEO Elon Musk's vision generated substantial interest among prospective buyers.

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Additionally, Tesla claimed to have received hundreds of thousands of reservations. However, customer deliveries commenced only in November 2023 following multiple delays. The production-specification model also differed considerably from the original concept in terms of equipment, performance and pricing. Initially announced with a starting price of $39,900 (approximately Rs. 37.48 lakh), the entry-level Cybertruck was eventually launched at $60,990 (approximately Rs. 57.29 lakh).

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Tesla Cybertruck: Why is it being discontinued?

The company's decision to wind down Cybertruck manufacturing is reportedly linked to its changing production priorities. Elon Musk has disputed claims that the decision is solely driven by the vehicle's profitability, suggesting that the company intends to allocate its manufacturing resources towards products with greater long-term potential.

Before production ends, Tesla reportedly plans to introduce an additional manufacturing shift to clear pending Cybertruck orders. Production is expected to conclude around June–July 2027. Musk has also indicated that customers whose orders cannot be fulfilled will receive refunds of their deposits.

Following the Cybertruck's production exit, Tesla intends to utilise the freed-up manufacturing capacity to increase production of the Cybercab, its purpose-built autonomous taxi. The two-seat electric vehicle features butterfly-style doors and an unconventional cabin layout without a steering wheel or conventional pedals.

Tesla has already commenced limited paid Cybercab operations in Austin, Texas. However, expanding a fully autonomous taxi network presents several challenges, particularly concerning regulatory approvals, operational safety and commercial viability.

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