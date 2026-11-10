BYD's Yangwang Altior breaks cover, an all-electric challenger to Rolls-Royce Phantom

BYD's flagship luxury sub-brand Yangwang teased the Altior a few days back, and now the flagship luxury sedan with an all-electric powertrain has broken cover. The Yangwang Altior is a pure electric, 5.6 metre luxury sedan that comes as a challenger to the Rolls-Royce Phantom . According to Yangwang, the Altior showcases a distinctive Chinese approach to the ultra-luxury automotive world, drawing together Chinese culture with the firm's latest technology.

Speaking of the design of the Yangwang Altior's design philosophy, it has taken inspiration from the ‘ding’, an ancient Chinese ceremonial bronze vessel. The sedan looks very similar to the Rolls-Royce Phantom, with massive proportions, plenty of chrome trim, and the iconic complimentary umbrellas hidden in the doors. What's more interesting is that, while designing and developing the car, Yangwang probably gave it a touch of Mercedes-Maybach as well, especially if you look at the back of the car. According to the OEM, it blends Chinese culture with the latest technology.

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Inside, the Yangwang Altior is designed like a private lounge, featuring fancy Hetian jade trim, Suzhou silk embroidery, and natural wood finishes. Adding a touch of advanced modern technology is the whopping 21.4-inch display paired with the 39-speaker audio system and zero-gravity massaging seats at the rear. The technology list doesn't end here. It comes with a tank-turn function, which allows the car to rotate within its own footprint. Also, it gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), flotation capability, etc.

Built on the e4 platform, the Yangwang Altior is powered by BYD's second-generation Blade battery, which is paired with four independently controlled electric motors. These electric motors are capable of adjusting torque more than 100 times a second to improve the stability of the vehicle. Yangwang claims a range of 1,000 km on a single charge. However, other performance figures remain under wraps for now.

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