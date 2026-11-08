Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line delisted from India website; likely to be discontinued

German automaker Volkswagen has delisted the Tiguan R-Line from its official website, suggesting that the premium SUV can be discontinued in the Indian market. While Volkswagen India has yet to make an official announcement regarding its exit, the delisting suggests that the model may no longer be part of its domestic portfolio. Launched in April 2025 as a completely built unit (CBU), the SUV was last listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹47.11 lakh.

Volkswagen has delisted the Tiguan R-Line from its India website. Last priced at ₹ 47.11 lakh, the SUV featured a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, AWD and Level 2 ADAS

VW Tayron R-Line: The new focus?

The Tiguan R-Line was positioned as a five-seat premium SUV in Volkswagen’s Indian portfolio. However, its CBU import status resulted in a relatively high price, bringing it close to the larger Tayron R-Line, which is assembled locally. The Tayron offers a more spacious cabin and greater seating flexibility, with both five-seat and seven-seat configurations available. Volkswagen has also expanded the model's range with the introduction of the five-seat Tayron Life, priced at ₹41.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the top-spec Tayron R-Line carries an ex-showroom price tag of ₹47.74 lakh.

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VW Tiguan R-Line: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line featured a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that developed 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, which sent power to all four wheels through Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

In addition, the premium SUV was equipped with adaptive dampers. The adaptive suspension system further enhanced its handling characteristics, particularly during spirited driving.

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VW Tiguan R-Line: Features and Safety Equipment

On the inside, the Tiguan R-Line featured a technology-focused cabin with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Its equipment list included wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker audio system, a wireless smartphone charger and three-zone automatic climate control. Other notable comfort and convenience features included a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting. However, despite its premium positioning, the SUV missed out on powered and ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, Volkswagen equipped the Tiguan R-Line with nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The comprehensive safety package also included an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), which helps maintain steering control while braking and distributes braking force between the wheels. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) further assists the driver in maintaining vehicle stability during sudden manoeuvres or when traction is compromised.

Additional equipment included Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist, which are designed to provide better control when negotiating steep inclines and declines. The SUV also featured ISOFIX child seat mounting points for securely installing compatible child seats, along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to alert the driver about abnormal tyre pressure levels.

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